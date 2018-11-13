Best of Vail — Romantic Date Spot: Sweet Basil

1. Sweet Basil

2. Ristorante Ti Amo (tie)

3. The Rose (tie)

Isn't this romantic? Yes, would be the answer, if you are lucky enough to be on a date at Sweet Basil. This Vail Village staple serves terrific food and maintains remarkable service every day for lunch and dinner; not to mention wonderful specialty cocktails and a carefully curated wine list for pairings that can make any meal feel like a special occasion.

"Sweet Basil offers the unique dichotomy of catering to the individuality of each guest and their experience while celebrating the energy and vibrancy that Vail has to offer," said Sam Ferraro, general manager.

The restaurant has recently celebrated 40 years of business — a statement of timeless heritage that continues to create memorable experiences for guests. Many who have visited the restaurant say it's "special" and "one-of-a-kind" — just the same way a perfect first date or anniversary celebration should feel.