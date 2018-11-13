Best of Vail — Salad: The Rose

Best Salad: The Rose

The Rose Almresi Vail e|town

Don't let the display case full of pastries and macaroons fool you, The Rose, a chic eatery nestled in the Riverwalk at Edwards, is also known for its salads.

What makes their salads so special?

"Bryan just does a good job being creative with his approach," said Scott Robinson, manager of The Rose, about owner Bryan Redniss, who, along with his wife, Jessica, opened this hot spot five years ago.

"The Rose salad has been on the menu a long time; people love the flavor profile. Brian adds different ingredients as they progress throughout the season," Robinson said. "Anything we get from Knapp Ranch (in Edwards) we'll put on the menu. Squash, squash blossoms, carrots — whatever they give us."

This isn't the Rose's first "Best of" award, they've been ranked highly the past few years.

"It's fun to be recognized, we've been successful the last couple of years as being ranked highly and giving out good service and good food, so we just want to keep the consistency going," Robinson said.

— Tricia Swenson