Best of Vail — Salon: Fusion Hair Studio

Best Salon: Fusion Hair Studio

Fusion Hair Studio Noni’s Hair Bar Bliss Studio

Fusion Hair Studio provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere with a bit of privacy in a relaxing environment. Clients are truly able to recharge and rejuvenate while being pampered by the salon coordinator and friendly staff.

For more than 10 years, this studio has evolved into an Eagle County destination salon, with clients traveling from all over the valley for their appointments. Fusion provides an extremely professional, yet down-to-earth vibe that true locals appreciate.

If you have not had a chance to experience Fusion and its dedicated staff, and you have yet to find your favorite salon, then you must try them. Fusion Hair Studio states, "Our mission is simple — to create a relaxed environment for everyone to enjoy while producing the absolute best work we can for you, our muses and inspiration."

— Denise Kipp