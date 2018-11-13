Best of Vail — Shoe Store: Ptarmigan Sports
Best Shoe Store: Ptarmigan Sports
- Ptarmigan Sports
- Vail Boot & Shoe
- Transition Sports
Ptarmigan Sports continually puts its best foot forward, so to speak. With an active staff who run and hike and wear-test shoes of every sort, they know what shoes work best, fit best and look good. Because of that, the staff is confident in making recommendations.
The store wall is adorned with every type of shoe — walking, running, hiking, open-toed sandals, heavy-duty work boots, stylish winter boots and Gortex-clad hikers. Ptarmigan Sports is a treasure trove of footwear for everyone in the family, from infant to a hiking-obsessed friend.
"Customer feedback is big: We listen to what customers are saying and get more of what they want and less of what they don't," manager Mike Sayers said.
The staff spends time helping customers get the right fit and right shoe for their next adventure.
"We try to buy the most functional, quality shoes that also look good. Aesthetics are important," Sayers said.
— Heather Hower
