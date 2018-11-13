Best of Vail — Side Dishes: Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que

Best Side Dishes: Moe's Original Bar-B-Que

Moe’s Original Yellowbelly The Blue Plate

Moe's Original Bar-B-Que features an award-winning menu focused on all things Southern. Not only do they serve the highest quality smoked meats, but customers have choices from rotating mouth-watering side dishes.

This rotation of traditional Southern sides and desserts consists of recipes passed down for generations. Every bite is prepared fresh daily, using tried-and-true recipes that are authentic. A sampling of their fresh homemade sides includes sweet potato casserole, banana pudding, collard greens, cole slaw, baked beans, jambalaya, black eyed peas, and many more.

Moe's Original Bar-B-Que is a true hidden mountain gem.

— Denise Kipp