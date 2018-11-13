Best of Vail — Side Dishes: Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que
November 13, 2018
Best Side Dishes: Moe's Original Bar-B-Que
- Moe’s Original
- Yellowbelly
- The Blue Plate
Moe's Original Bar-B-Que features an award-winning menu focused on all things Southern. Not only do they serve the highest quality smoked meats, but customers have choices from rotating mouth-watering side dishes.
This rotation of traditional Southern sides and desserts consists of recipes passed down for generations. Every bite is prepared fresh daily, using tried-and-true recipes that are authentic. A sampling of their fresh homemade sides includes sweet potato casserole, banana pudding, collard greens, cole slaw, baked beans, jambalaya, black eyed peas, and many more.
Moe's Original Bar-B-Que is a true hidden mountain gem.
— Denise Kipp
