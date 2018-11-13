Best of Vail — Ski Run (Beaver Creek): Rose Bowl

1. Rose Bowl

2. Royal Elk Glade

3. Red Tail

Open fields, trees, steeps, moguls — Rose Bowl has it all. Situated mid-mountain on Beaver Creek Mountain, this little bowl has something that every level of skier will enjoy. For a leisurely cruise, fly down Stone Creek Meadows, an intermediate run that turns into a field of white fluff on a powder day. Or duck in and out of the trees in Keller Glade.

Rose Bowl is also home to some of the area's toughest bump runs, and those wanting to test their legs and anaerobic endurance can bounce down Ripsaw or Cataract, both of which offer moguls as far as your eye can see.

Before 2011, skiers traded a great run into the bowl for a slow, often windy ride out. These days, there's no need to dread chilly days. The current high-speed, four-person lift efficiently whisks skiers back to the top for another glorious run.