Best of Vail — Ski Shop: Vista Bahn Ski Rentals

Best Ski Shop: Vista Bahn Ski Rentals

Vista Bahn Ski Rentals Base Mountain Sports Buzz’s Boards

What separates Vista Bahn Ski Rentals from a crowd of similar shops is two things: Its location can't be beat — just steps from Gondola One and access to all of Vail — and that the Gros family — now three generations strong — is starting its 42nd winter.

"The shop was founded in 1977 by Jane and Joel (Gros), and their kids Sacha and Dominique took over the store in the '90s and now the family has four grandchildren," said Clare Hefferren, the shop's spokesperson.

It's a virtual certainty that when customers walk in the door they'll be dealing with either Sacha, a former World Cup racer and Olympian, or Dominique because it's a small operation dedicated to detail.

Vista Bahn Ski Rentals rents out the top brands of skis and snowboards to its clientele and stores them for those renting for multi-day stays, avoiding the unwanted schlepping of equipment after a day on the snow.

Locals can also get their gear tuned to their specifications.

Recommended Stories For You

— Chris Freud