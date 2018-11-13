Best of Vail — Snowshoe Trail: Strawberry Park Lift to McCoy Park, Beaver Creek

1. Strawberry Park, Beaver Creek

2. McCoy Park Spur

3. Vail Mountain

Just steps from the Strawberry Park Express Left, the Beaver Creek Nordic Sports Center is a seven-minute lift ride to McCoy Park to Beaver Creek's scenic Nordic and snowshoe trail system.

McCoy Park sits at 9,840 feet, offering miles of snow-covered trails in the winter months.

Guided tours through Beaver Creek offer local knowledge and spectacular views of Beaver Creek Village. Get into the aspen groves for a deep dose of tranquility and to soak up all the mountains have to showcase.