Best of Vail — Stand-Up Paddleboarding Spot: Nottingham Lake
November 13, 2018
Best Stand-Up Paddleboarding Spot: Nottingham Lake
1. Nottingham Lake
2. Colorado River
3. Piney River Ranch
Standup paddleboarding is pretty special in its own right — gliding around a lake, taking in the sounds of summer, feeling the sun beat down and being at peace. Add in views that won't quit and an action-packed beach and picnic area, and you've got the Best Stand-Up Paddleboarding Spot: Nottingham Lake right in Avon.
The lake, at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain and run by the town of Avon, gives land-locked Coloradoans a place to get their water fix. No board? No problem. Potential paddleboarders can rent a board on site and earn their water legs in no time.
— Heather Hower
