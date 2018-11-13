Best of Vail — Stand-Up Paddleboarding Spot: Nottingham Lake

Best Stand-Up Paddleboarding Spot: Nottingham Lake

1. Nottingham Lake

2. Colorado River

3. Piney River Ranch

Standup paddleboarding is pretty special in its own right — gliding around a lake, taking in the sounds of summer, feeling the sun beat down and being at peace. Add in views that won't quit and an action-packed beach and picnic area, and you've got the Best Stand-Up Paddleboarding Spot: Nottingham Lake right in Avon.

The lake, at the base of Beaver Creek Mountain and run by the town of Avon, gives land-locked Coloradoans a place to get their water fix. No board? No problem. Potential paddleboarders can rent a board on site and earn their water legs in no time.

— Heather Hower