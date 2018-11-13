Best of Vail — Steak: Elway’s Vail
November 13, 2018
Best Steak: Elway's Vail
- Elway’s
- Almresi Vail
- Russell’s
The culinary team at Elway's in The Lodge at Vail shops for seasonal and interesting ingredients and then plans the restaurant's ever-changing menus. The centerpiece, of course, is the USDA hand-cut prime steaks, part of an award-winning menu that also features Colorado lamb, fresh seafood and innovative side dishes.
Each New York strip, bone-in rib eye, porterhouse or filet can be dressed in a choice of sauce: Maytag bleu cheese or white truffle butter, béarnaise, chimichurri, peppercorn or a sampler of any trio. A la carte sides include comfort favorites such as mac and cheese, Yukon gold mashed potatoes and creamed corn. And nothing highlights a prime cut of beef like a glass or bottle from Elway's extensive wine list.
Naturally, you can dine indoors, but you'll want to consider enjoying some of the Colorado high country's 300 sunny days a year on their covered outdoor patios.
— Randy Wyrick
