Best of Vail — Taxi/shuttle service: Ride Taxi
November 13, 2018
- Ride Taxi
- Colorado Mountain Express
- Uber
Ride Taxi proudly declares it is owned and operated by locals who love the mountains and "have traveled every winding road within the valley."
According to owners Nash and Linnea Pillsbury, the business was born out of a local need for on-call and on-demand transportation across the valley. They say their goal is to provide friendly, welcoming service to every single Ride Taxi passenger.
Each of Ride Taxi's distinctive black and yellow vans can accommodate up to six adult passengers, plus their luggage and ski or snowboard gear." Every vehicle in our fleet is meticulously inspected, maintained and cared for on a daily basis," notes the company's website.
"Also, rest assured that every vehicle is licensed, insured and in compliance with the regulations set forth by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission."
Ride Taxi offers a free app to call for a ride, advanced reservations and special events services.
Pam Boyd
