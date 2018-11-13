Best of Vail — Tire Store: Costco
November 13, 2018
Best Tire Store: Costco
- Costco
- Big O Tires
- Meadow Mountain Discount Tires of Vail
Costco's tire department still accepts and encourages walk-in customers. You might have to wait a while, but if you catch the store on a day when they're giving away food samples, the time will pass quickly. Alternatively, online orders and all included life-of-tire and maintenance services can be scheduled online at costcotireappointments.com.
With more extensive hours than most shops, Costco's tire service center opens its doors at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday and keeps them open until 8:30 p.m. and also has hours from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Costco also tends to be one of the social centers of the western Vail Valley. Hang out with your friends, snack on some free samples, and save money on tires.
— Randy Wyrick
