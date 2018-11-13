Best of Vail — Toy Store: Wishes Toy Store

Best Toy Store: Wishes Toy Store

Wishes Toy Store The Bookworm of Edwards Vail Valley Pharmacy

Toys are everywhere, from online retailers to big-box discount stores. What makes Wishes Toy Store in Avon and Vail different from the big competitors?

"It comes down to service, knowing the product and knowing whether it'll work (for a kid)," store owner Marti Hurd said.

The clerks at Wishes are well-trained, Hurd said, and will take the time to work with customers to find the right toy for the right kid. That usually takes asking not just a lot of questions, but the right questions.

Of course, it's easy to return items that somehow aren't just the right thing. Once the right toy is selected, Wishes will gift-wrap gifts for free, including the very special, hand-tied "Wishes bow."

"It's like a signature," Hurd said. Seeing that bow lets people say, "Ooooh; it's from Wishes!"

Recommended Stories For You

The free gift-wrapping has earned Wishes a lot of return business from gift-buying dads.

"A lot of dads tell me 'I won't go anywhere else,'" she said.

— Scott Miller