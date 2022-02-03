Best of Vail Valley: Breakfast, brunch and lunch

The Village Bagel in Edwards hand rolls its authentic New York-style bagels.

Kristin Anderson/Courtesy Photo

Best Breakfast

Trust our readers, you’ll want to start your day at one of these top-notch breakfast spots — it is after all, the most important meal of the day.

Located in Lionshead Village, The Little Diner is a family institution. Owned by husband-and-wife team Brian and Peggy Little, it serves up breakfast classics made from family recipes and only the freshest and most local ingredients.

If you’re looking for comfort food to start your day, look no further than Westside Cafe in Vail. All the café’s dishes are made from scratch, also with fresh and local ingredients. Don’t miss out on the restaurant’s signature bloody marys.

For a delicious breakfast on the go, stop by Village Bagel in Edwards. This East Coast-style shop hand rolls every bagel. Choose from a variety of flavors including classics like everything and cinnamon raisin to can’t-miss bagels like hatch green chili and chipotle gouda.

Best Brunch

A brunch person is a different type of diner. This person seeks not the limitations of breakfast nor lunch, but gauges the quality of their late morning/early afternoon feast by the creative execution of a culinary midpoint, and perhaps more importantly, the adult beverages to pair. These three establishments have been tried and tested by the brunch crowd in our valley, and have proven victorious.

Vintage has been a reader’s favorite for years, serving up international brunch fare that always drives the conversation. Pair the Croque Madame Galette with their Shamrock Shiver and you’ve already started your European tour before walking into Vail’s Austrian-themed village.

Vintage in Vail Village is modeled as a classic French brasserie.

Courtesy Photo

But never rule out a true local’s choice. Just on the other end of the highway is Westside Café, known for its jumbo bloodies, mix-and-match benedicts and its fine touches that remind you you’re still in Vail, and this is no regular brunch joint.

And then there’s Hovey & Harrison, where your portions are better defined by how many to-go pastries you take with you on the way out. But save those for after brunch, where you will be spoiled with delicious, exquisitely-presented food art that always excites the curious eater.

Best Lunch Spot

Is it lunchtime yet? These are tried-and-true local favorites.

First up, if there’s one thing the team at the Craftsman in Edwards knows, it’s how to make a darn good sandwich. If you can’t handle the heat of the Nashville hot chicken, go for the Cubano, or for a plant-based option, try the wild mushroom pastrami.

The light, fresh fare and large, sunny patio at Drunken Goat in Edwards make it an ideal lunch spot.

Courtesy Photo

Looking for lunch on the go? Rocky Mountain Taco has won many a Best of Vail Valley award for its street tacos and burritos. The business operates taco trucks in EagleVail and Avon as well as a restaurant in Minturn.

The light, fresh fare and large, sunny patio at Drunken Goat in Edwards make it an ideal lunch spot. Go for some bruschetta or a crisp salad for a lighter meal or opt for a hearty panini to warm your stomach.