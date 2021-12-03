Best of Vail Valley: Home

Old Growth Tree Service offers comprehensive tree care and is one of three winners in the Best Home Service category.

Best Home Store

Whether you’re decorating your new digs or looking to spice up your space, these top home stores in the valley will help make your home feel like, well, home.

Bring the aesthetic and lifestyle of Scandinavia into your home with all that Hygge Life Shop & Café has to offer. The EagleVail shop’s décor, gifts and accessories — sourced from near and far — will help your home embody hygge, the Danish art of creating joy and coziness in life’s everyday moments, year-round.

Somewhat of a newcomer, 714 Home opened in Edwards Village in 2019 and has affordable, on-trend yet timeless goods for any home. Combining vintage and new styles, the shop has everything you need for unique gifts or for permanent fixtures in your home. The shop has everything from antiques and barware to furniture, décor and more.

Hygge Life in EagleVail sells items that embody "hygge", the Danish art of creating joy and coziness in life's everyday moments.

And to liven up your home with some floral and potted accents, visit Vintage Magnolia. Not only can you pick up handcrafted, thoughtful floral arrangements or potted plants, but the shop has a line of home goods, perfect for gifts, unique home accents or staple pieces for your home.

Best Interior Design

Slifer Designs has been leading the industry of resort-style interior design in the valley for more than 35 years. Longtime local Beth Slifer started the company in 1984, and it has played a role in creating countless spaces. It offers both residential and hospitality consultations as well as retail pieces for purchase at its 20,000-square-foot warehouse in Avon.

Home Outfitters in Avon has been styling homes in the valley for over 25 years. New owners Nancy Rehder and Donna Lang share decades of experience and collaborate to give your home or office an updated and modern look. The Home Outfitters Store in Avon also carries furniture and home accessories.

Zehren & Associates is an architecture and design firm that brings together a staff of architects, planners, interior designers and landscape architects to create inspired design solutions. The interior design team is trained to tackle space and furniture planning, fixed finishes, procurement and installation of items and general tenant improvements. Zehren’s multidisciplinary approach has earned them a reputation for well-coordinated and efficient processes that meet the specific needs of each client.

Home Outfitters in Avon has been styling homes in the valley for over 25 years.

Best Property Management

In a valley full of vacation rentals and second homes, property management is no small business. Here are the top choices, according to Best Of Vail Valley voters:

For nearly 30 years, East West has delivered peace of mind to homeowners, ensuring their real estate is well protected. They conduct regular inspections and offer professional housekeeping, prompt maintenance and detailed accounting and bill-paying services. Every owner who partners with East West gets an individual property manager who provides a single point of contact and knows the unique details of each residence.

InvitedHome delivers elevated hospitality to guests along with the quality experience luxury homeowners have come to expect. Their highly-trained local experts prioritize generating revenue for property owners while providing responsive, transparent customer service and protecting the long-term value of the home.

Bold Property Management Solutions manages community associations, rentals and private homes. They pride themselves on offering clients the one-on-one attention of a boutique firm while providing the resources of a large one. Maintenance services are available 24/7 and are performed by highly trained staff.

Best Pet Shop

In a valley full of dog-lovers and pooches of all colors and creeds, these three pet shops have made a name for themselves.

Fresh Tracks Pet Shop has locations in Edwards and EagleVail. The store offers self-serve pet washing tubs as well as premium pet products available for online ordering, curbside pick-up and home delivery.

Wags and Whiskers in Edwards has just about every kind of pet toy you can think of as well as pet and cat food. The company brings more than 19 years of experience in the industry and sources pet food with “human grade ingredients.”

Wags and Whiskers in Edwards sources pet food with “human-grade ingredients”.

Mountain K9 in Avon is a dog-focused store started by two locals who “carefully vet vendors.” The store offers pet supplies and self-serve grooming services, with plans to hire an on-site groomer soon.

Best Home Service

We could all use a little help around the house now and then. Whether it’s removing your trash and recyclables, giving your home a good clean or helping your trees thrive, these locals have your back.

Vail Valley Waste was started by two valley residents, Bryon Harrington and Ted Johnson, to provide a local alternative for residential, commercial and construction trash removal, as well as recycling. The business is committed to offering great customer service at a fair and steady price.

Sweeping Change was also started by a local to provide stellar service to the community year-round. Owner Elisse Kelley’s accomplished career in the hospitality industry prepared her to run the premiere residential and commercial cleaning company, which now serves more than 650 clients and helps support the families of more than 35 local employees. Sweeping Change also helps to protect the environment by using eco-friendly cleaning products.

Old Growth Tree Service is a locally owned company that offers comprehensive tree care, from using a systemic approach to improve the soil supporting your trees to stopping pests and managing disease. They are also experts at trimming, pruning and tree removal. The team has decades of combined experience and participates in continual professional development through industry associations to ensure they are well versed in all arboriculture challenges.

Best Neighborhood

The Vail Valley is highly sought after by prospecting homeowners, and with good reason. It is a beautiful place to live, with friendly people and access to endless recreational activity. From up valley to down valley, here are the best neighborhoods to call “home,” according to our readers.

East Vail offers proximity to Vail Mountain, while maintaining the peace and serenity of nature. Chamonix is closer to the resort area, grocery stores and other amenities, and you can still find that sense of seclusion if you keep heading up the hill. Intermountain residents are the closest to the mountain, and they also benefit from being close to Gore Creek and the Gore Creek Trail.

Singletree is one of the favorite neighborhoods in Edwards.

Keep heading west, and you’ll end up in EagleVail, which is a reader’s favorite neighborhood in the Avon/Edwards area with a Best of Vail Valley-winning golf course. In Edwards, Singletree and Homestead are the favorite neighborhoods.

Down valley, Eagle is the place to be. The Eagle Ranch neighborhood also has a Best of Vail Valley-winning golf course (which is also an Arnold Palmer Signature Design Course), and a new, lively downtown area. Nestled in the heart of town is the Brush Creek Terrace neighborhood, and the Eby Creek neighborhood offers both easy commuter access to Highway 6 and I-70, and the ability to spread out a bit.