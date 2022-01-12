Best of Vail Valley: International Food

Vail Valley attracts visitors from all over the world, and has some great international food options to satisfy a diverse palate.

Best Asian Food

You might not expect a county in the Rocky Mountains to be a hotspot for Asian food, but these three give even big-city restaurants a run for their money.

Japanese celebrity chef Nobu ​​Matsuhisa opened the second location of his self-titled Matsuhisa sushi restaurant in Solaris Plaza in 2011. Now with nine locations spanning from Mykonos to Paris to Sardinia and beyond, Matsuhisa has gained a reputation as one of the best Asian-fusion fine dining options not only in the valley, but around the world. Fish is flown in daily, and creative takes on traditional Japanese fare are guaranteed to wow the senses.

Minturn’s Thai Kitchen is the first authentic Thai restaurant in the valley.

Minturn’s Thai Kitchen is the first authentic Thai restaurant in the valley, and it has been a welcome addition. Locals now have easy access to delicious Pad Thai, curry dishes, satay, dumplings, spring rolls and much more, as well as beloved beverages like Thai iced tea, sake, boba bubble tea and Asian soda.

Henry’s Chinese Cafe remains the golden standard for classic Chinese-American takeout dishes in the valley. Located in Edwards, Henry’s menu carries all of the favorites you crave: dumplings, moo shu pork, kung pao and General Tso’s chicken, beef and broccoli — you name it, they’ve got it.

Best Latin American Restaurants

Craving an enchilada or a cool, zesty margarita? These restaurants have you covered.

Fiesta’s Café & Cantina in Edwards offers delicious, filling, authentic Mexican fare with a green chile sauce that is sure to make your mouth water. Stop by for a chimichanga the size of your head and some stuffed sopapillas to warm your soul.

El Segundo Vail is an up-scale taqueria featuring modern Mexican dishes and an impressive tequila list. Located on Gore Creek Drive in Vail Village, the restaurant offers a sleek, artsy ambiance perfect for après-ski.

Maya at The Westin features traditional dishes as well as Yucatan-inspired favorites and house-infused tequilas.

Maya at The Westin never disappoints with a sleek but welcoming environment perfect for a family dinner or romantic date night. The menu features traditional dishes as well as Yucatan-inspired favorites and house-infused tequilas.

Best Burrito

Rocky Mountain Taco has maintained a stellar reputation for serving great Mexican food since its first food truck rolled into the valley. Now with two trucks and a brick-and-mortar location in Minturn, their seven trademark fillings have once again earned them a top spot in the burrito rankings. Red meat enthusiasts get to indulge in aromatic steak and pork fillings, White Chick satisfies the chicken lovers, and vegetarians will feel right at home with Hippie Crack and Yo Soy Hippie options.

Rocky Mountain Taco maintains a stellar reputation for serving great Mexican food.

El Segundo in Vail Village seemingly touches every corner of the food pyramid with its burrito offerings. Protein bases include mahi-mahi, curried cauliflower and sweet potato, pan-blackened salmon, chicken, steak and a unique surf-and-turf option that blends carne asada and grilled shrimp. Chase it down with a signature margarita and you’ve got yourself a flavor fiesta.

With one text, Blessed Burrito delivers a warm and delicious bundle straight to your door. The simple menu consists of a breakfast burrito option and a regular burrito option, both of which come with a choice of pork, vegetarian or vegan fillings. The owners accept orders by text or call to 970-331-3922 between the hours of 7-11 a.m. each day. Burritos are delivered for free to locations in Edwards, Avon and Beaver Creek or can be picked up.

Best Italian

No need to travel to Italy, the Vail Valley has plenty of Italian restaurants to choose from.

Since 1995, Ti Amo has served delicious dishes out of its EagleVail location. It’s been a staple on this list for years due to its consistent service and quality food that is value priced.

Zino Ristorante in Edwards has offers a spacious bar upstairs where you can grab a glass of wine and some mussels after work. Downstairs you’ll find an open kitchen, plenty of space for large groups and cozy corners for date nights. In the summer, the deck can’t be beat.

La Nonna translates to "grandmother" in Italian, so expect to find the types of recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation.



La Nonna Ristorante isn’t necessarily “new,” but it is the youngest restaurant of the three. La Nonna translates to “grandmother” in Italian, so expect to find the types of recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. The location in Vail Village is warm and inviting.

Pizza

These beloved mainstays remain the top picks for the cheesiest, sauciest and most delicious pizzas in the valley.

Pickup’s Pizza Co. in Eagle and Edwards offers what it calls “truckin’ delicious” slices. The dough is made daily with locally-milled wheat and yeast as well as malt from neighbor Bonfire Brewing. This gives its deep-pan, Detroit-style crust its texture, color and flavor.

Pickup’s Pizza Co. slices are made daily with locally-milled wheat and yeast as well as malt from neighbor Bonfire Brewing.

And with locations in Vail, Avon and Eagle, Pazzo’s Pizzeria has you covered no matter where you are. Started in 1990 by three friends — known as “The Boyz” — this pizzeria makes all pies to order with fresh dough and ingredients. Plus try out its selection of calzones and other tasty bites.

Also started over three decades ago, Vendetta’s Italian restaurant offers a casual fine dining experience. The family-owned and operated shop serves up hand-thrown pizzas and Italian specialties. If you’re stopping by for lunch, be sure to check out the pizza bar, and have a slice on the large terrace if the weather calls for it.