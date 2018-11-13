Best of Vail – Veterinary Practice: Vail Valley Animal Hospital
Best of Vail – Veterinary Practice: Vail Valley Animal Hospital
- Vail Valley Animal Hospital
- Castle Peak Veterinary Service
- Gypsum Animal Hospital
With clinics in both Edwards and Eagle-Vail, Vail Valley Animal Hospital offers a full range of animal health care, 24/7 emergency on-call availability and pet boarding amenities. Dr. Charlie Meynier is a graduate of the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine and a U.S. Army veteran. His philosophy about animal care is to increase the quality of each pet's life through comprehensive, compassionate, ethical veterinary care, disease prevention and client education. "Our desires are to provide unsurpassed client/customer care and always exceed expectations," he said. "We earn our clients' trust and business every day.”
