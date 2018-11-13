Best of Vail — View: Piney Lake

1. Piney Lake

2. Gore Range

3. Shrine Pass

It feels like a movie set: a moose meandering on the edge of a calm lake. The Gore Range reflects in the pristine water, the peaks almost purple in the background; wildflowers dot the far-away hillside.

Piney Lake easily wins the "Best View" category since there's not a bad view to be had. Removed from the real world — Piney River Ranch is about 40 minutes from town, up a winding dirt road with steep drops and hundreds of aspens, pines and firs — the drive to the property gives a clue to what lies ahead.

"The view itself is worth the drive, but then you get the added bonus of having Piney River Ranch and all it has to offer at the foot of the lake," said Piney River Ranch management.

Located at 9,350 feet, the mountain air is just as sweet as the views — weather rolls in and out, all under the glorious Gore Range.