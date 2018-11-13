Juniper Restaurant Grouse Mountain Grill Bart & Yeti’s AND e | town (tie)

There's an art to being an exceptional waiter or waitress. One must be attentive without hovering, anticipate needs without being pushy and convey warmth and friendliness without being too familiar. It's a delicate balance, but the wait staff at Juniper Restaurant in Edwards walks this tightrope with ease.

Perhaps it's because so many of the wait staff have worked at Juniper for many years. These men and women know the ins and outs of the menu and the wine list, ready to suggest a favorite or a pairing with ease. Rarely is there a question that they cannot answer.

But it's not just the knowledge; it's also the wonderful sense of reunion every time you enter the restaurant. Guests know that they'll see the same faces smiling when they enter, and many of the staff have favorite customers who have been dining with them for years — they've seen families grow up and family trees gain new branches. So go for the exceptional cuisine and expansive wine list, but know that it's the servers you meet that will make the experience truly memorable.

