Best of Vail — Wine Selection (Liquor Store): Avon Liquor

Best Wine Selection (Liquor Store): Avon Liquor

At Avon Liquor, the main floor area and everything that fills your peripherals in the first few steps is liquor and beer-centric, but don't let that fool you. Hanging a hard right after passing the checkout desk will send you straight into a cellar-style wing, decorated with wooden crates stacked atop one another and loaded with a selection of premium wines from the world's most revered winemaking regions.

With the wines sorted by both country and price, finding a unique and affordable red to pair with your homemade spaghetti is easily accomplished at Avon Liquor, thanks to Cary Hogan, who has been buying Avon Liquor's wine for more than 30 years.

"I appreciate the recognition for doing what I enjoy: finding cool, undiscovered wines to share with our customers," Hogan said.

Hogan added that her long-lasting relationships with winemakers and distributors enable her to source wines that are difficult to find elsewhere.

"We can do special orders, but we are also on the list for those very-hard-to-get items," she said.

— Sean Naylor