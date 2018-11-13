Best of Vail — Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar): Vin48

Best Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar): Vin48

Vin48 Root & Flower AND Sweet Basil (tie)

Wine lovers will never be bored at Vin48, where there's always a new vino to be discovered. The Avon restaurant is home to an extensive list of wines that would please even the most sophisticated of wine drinkers. Nearly 40 wines on that list are available by the glass in different-sized pours, kept fresh thanks to the restaurant's Enomatic wine system.

"We try to offer wines that are interesting and wines that are a great value," said wine director Greg Enyon.

For example, in warmer months, you might discover a fun rose from Spain, while cooler weather might lead the adventurous drinker to sample a Mission red from the Canary Islands or splurge on spicy Syrah from the Rhone region.

"A lot of people come in to discover new wines," Enyon said. "We have quite a few guests who are comfortable enough to sit down and just let us choose a wine for them. Building that trust is something we're proud of."

— Melanie Wong