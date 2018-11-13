Best of Vail — Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar): Vin48
November 13, 2018
Best Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar): Vin48
- Vin48
- Root & Flower AND Sweet Basil (tie)
Wine lovers will never be bored at Vin48, where there's always a new vino to be discovered. The Avon restaurant is home to an extensive list of wines that would please even the most sophisticated of wine drinkers. Nearly 40 wines on that list are available by the glass in different-sized pours, kept fresh thanks to the restaurant's Enomatic wine system.
"We try to offer wines that are interesting and wines that are a great value," said wine director Greg Enyon.
For example, in warmer months, you might discover a fun rose from Spain, while cooler weather might lead the adventurous drinker to sample a Mission red from the Canary Islands or splurge on spicy Syrah from the Rhone region.
"A lot of people come in to discover new wines," Enyon said. "We have quite a few guests who are comfortable enough to sit down and just let us choose a wine for them. Building that trust is something we're proud of."
— Melanie Wong
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum