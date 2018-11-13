Best of Vail — Worker’s Lunch: Rocky Mountain Taco

Best Worker's Lunch: Rocky Mountain Taco

Rocky Mountain Taco Moe’s Original Bar B Que Village Bagel

Where do you go when you want something fast, delicious and reasonably priced? Head for the Rocky Mountain Taco truck, parked in front of Vail Brewing Co. Need enough to feed the entire office? No problem — the taco truck takes takeout orders, too.

On any given weekday, the patio in front of the truck is filled with folks enjoying lunch, be it tacos, burritos or tortas.

"The last two years, we've blown up in that direction (with the work lunch crowd)," said Dan Purtell, one of the owners of Rocky Mountain Taco. "Some of these people we see every day."

The weekday lunch crowds are a big percentage of their business, Purtell said, and he's happy and honored that the locals are so supportive of the truck.

— Katie Coakley