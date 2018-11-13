Best of Vail — Workout Spot: Minturn Fitness Center

1. Minturn Fitness Center

2. The Athletic Club at The Westin

3. Pure Barre

Tucked away just past the quaint town of Minturn is a fitness center that doesn't play small. The Minturn Fitness Center is the place where athletes go, and as John "JC" Cole said, "We are all athletes!"

"We are all proud to live in such an athletic community in Eagle County," said Cole, director of human performance. "Every one of our members is an athlete, from our 17-year-old Olympians like Tess Johnson, up to our oldest (and most dedicated) member, 90-year-old George Schmidt."

Top-notch equipment and highly qualified trainers make the facility stand out. The team takes the time to get to know each member and keep the atmosphere uplifting.

"Our people are our difference," Cole said. "I'm honored to say that I work here with some of the best trainers and customer service staff I have ever met anywhere. We love our customers and we love our members. … They feel like family to us."