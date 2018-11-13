Best of Vail — Yoga Studio: Revolution Power Yoga
November 13, 2018
1. Revolution Power Yoga
2. Yoga Off Broadway
3. Mountain Soul Yoga
If you are seeking positive personal transformation through yoga, then Revolution Power Yoga is the place to go. The studio values its clients' needs and creates a space to support each individual in his or her journey of transformation.
The goal is to have everyone leave Revolution connected to something bigger in his or her life.
"Our purpose is to elevate, transform and empower community to live in possibility, connection and discovery," owner Julie Kiddo said.
This transformation is physical, yet clients at the studio reap the benefits of emotional change, as well, and oftentimes this is what keeps them coming back for more. Revolution Power Yoga has created a community where each individual can truly find their best self.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum