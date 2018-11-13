Best of Vail — Yoga Studio: Revolution Power Yoga

1. Revolution Power Yoga

2. Yoga Off Broadway

3. Mountain Soul Yoga

If you are seeking positive personal transformation through yoga, then Revolution Power Yoga is the place to go. The studio values its clients' needs and creates a space to support each individual in his or her journey of transformation.

The goal is to have everyone leave Revolution connected to something bigger in his or her life.

"Our purpose is to elevate, transform and empower community to live in possibility, connection and discovery," owner Julie Kiddo said.

This transformation is physical, yet clients at the studio reap the benefits of emotional change, as well, and oftentimes this is what keeps them coming back for more. Revolution Power Yoga has created a community where each individual can truly find their best self.