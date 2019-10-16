Best Brunch — Best of Vail Valley 2019

Vintage serves French cuisine.

1. Vintage

2. Rocky Mountain Taco

3. Westside Café and Market

Because brunch without cocktails is just breakfast, Vintage serves up a variety of cocktails during its Champagne Brunch on Fridays through Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch cocktail menu includes Bloody Marys, mimosas, Champagne floats, Champagne cocktails, coffee cocktails as well as specialty brunch cocktails.

Choose from one of four Bloody Marys, including the Vintage signature and the Don’t Go Bacon My Heart, made with bacon-infused vodka. Specialty brunch cocktails include the One Night Stand, made with Tin Cup whiskey, and the Morning Glory, made with Espolon tequila.

Vintage offers a variety of classic breakfasts, from benedicts to pancakes and huckleberry bacon French toast. There’s also avocado toast, salmon toast, vegetarian options as well as filling lunch options, such as steak frites or fish and chips. Being a French brasserie-style restaurant, Vintage also serves cheese boards, croissants and other dishes perfect for brunch.

