Best Budtenders — Best of Vail Valley 2019

best budtenders Photo By Rachael Zimmerman

Rachael Zimmerman | Special to the Daily

1. High Country Healing

2. Rocky Road Remedies Vail

3. Sweet Leaf Pioneer

Walking into a dispensary for the first time, you’re faced with a galaxy of choices.

Do you want to smoke? How about an edible? Maybe you’d like some cannabis-infused hot sauce?

It’s the job of a dispensary’s budtending staff to help guide buyers through the array of products, and according to Vail Daily readers, nobody does it better than the budtenders at High Country Healing.

“We want to educate customers,” store manager Louis Mager said.

Given that High Country Healing’s customers include locals and first-time visitors, Mager said it’s important that budtenders listen, and provide the best advice they can.

The idea, he said, is to ensure all customers have the kind of experience they’re looking for.

“We want to make sure people are happy the first time they come,” he said.

-Scott N. Miller