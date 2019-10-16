Best Burger – Best of Vail Valley 2019

1. Craftsman

2. Larkburger

3. Southside Benderz

Three years ago, Chris Schmidt helped open Craftsman in Edwards because he wanted a simple, chef-driven sandwich shop. And when it comes to burgers, the best burger in town keeps it simple: two all beef patties, American cheese, bacon, griddled onion, shrettuce, special sauce dill pickle all sandwiched between a Harvest Moon bun.

“It’s our no. 1 selling item,” Schmidt said of the burger — the Schmidt Mac.

The Schmidt Mac is the local chef’s take on Americana.

“The Big Mac, all of those double cheeseburgers have been around forever for a reason,” he said. “For me, I love a thin patty, American cheese.”

Schmidt uses grass-fed beef from Colorado Meat Co. as well as a pickle recipe from a family friend in the Schmidt Mac.

“I still to this day love eating it,” he said.

-Ross Leonhart