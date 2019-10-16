Best Family Restaurant — Best of Vail Valley 2019

1. Sauce on the Creek

2. Pazzo’s Pizzeria

3. Etown

If you’re looking to take the family out to dinner, you’re looking for a few things: a kids’ menu with a lot of choices, places for the kids to run around and, maybe, an adult beverage or two.

Those elements are all in place at Sauce on the Creek, which Vail Daily readers this year named the best family restaurant in the Vail Valley.

When the weather’s nice, kids can run around on the bocce ball court, a great place to burn off a little extra energy.

Then there’s the menu. In addition to a full menu for grown-ups, there’s a seven-item kids’ menu, featuring pasta, of course, but there’s also a kid-sized salmon with mashed potatoes.

Cohen said Sauce on the Creek has a “huge” wine list, as well as an extensive whiskey collection and a full bar. Parents sometimes need that.

-Scott N. Miller