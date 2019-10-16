Best Fast Food — Best of Vail Valley 2019

1. Rocky Mountain Taco

2. Larkburger Edwards

3. La Cantina

Fast food that’s delicious is better than food that’s just fast. That’s why Vail Daily readers have again named Rocky Mountain Taco the best fast food in the Vail Valley. But due to Rocky Mountain Taco’s popularity, co-owner Dan Purtell now calls service at the business “fast-ish.”

The business’ main location is the truck parked in EagleVail between Vail Brewing Co. and the Native Roots dispensary. At lunch, it can take 20 minutes to process an order, thanks to the fact that everything is made to order — and the place is wildly popular.

“People are used to it,” Purtell said. “We go as fast as we can,” he added, “but we want to make sure everything looks good and tastes good.”

Rocky Mountain Taco has a second truck parked near Avon’s Westin Rivefront Resort and Spa. That one isn’t as busy as the original.

Yet.

-Scott N. Miller