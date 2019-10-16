Best Happy Hour in Beaver Creek — Best of Vail Valley 2019

Coyote Cafe was the first bar in Beaver Creek, and thus has become a favorite spot for locals.

Daily file photo

1. Coyote Café

2. Dusty Boot Saloon

3. Hooked

Opened in 1983 as the first bar in Beaver Creek, Coyote Café has been a favorite of the locals for over 35 years.

Located a short escalator ride from Centennial Express lift with a welcoming patio, Coyote Café serves happy hour every day from 3 to 6 p.m. and will be expanding its happy hour menu this winter. Taqueria platters, margaritas, nachos, sliders, beer, wine and wells — happy hour at the ’Yote has something for everyone.

“We’re just trying to always stay ahead of the trends and make sure the guests from out of town feel like the locals have for the last 30 years,” said Joel Mize, general manager.

Happy hour at Coyote Café is as much about the culture as it is the food and beverages, a favorite spot for Beaver Creek Ski Patrol and other skiers and snowboarders swapping stories after a day on the mountain.

-Ross Leonhart