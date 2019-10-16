Best Happy Hour in Eagle/Gypsum — Best of Vail Valley 2019

Be a part of Eagle’s own beer club for women only: Hopflowers. It provides an opportunity for women to socialize with other women who enjoy beer, while increasing their beer knowledge at the same time. Meetings take place the second Tuesday of each month, and include a special guest speaker or beer-related activity, beer tasting and socializing. Events are held at the Bonfire Brewing taproom in Eagle unless otherwise posted.

Special to the Daily

1. Bonfire Brewing

2. 7 Hermits Brewing Company

3. Color Coffee Roasters

You can’t really call it a happy hour at Bonfire Brewing in Eagle. The business is basically happy most of the day.

“I think that one of the things that people like so much is we have happy hour every day from opening until 7 p.m.,” said Amanda Jessen, one of the business founders. “When people ask if it is happy hour, I ask if they are happy and tell them ‘Then it is happy hour.’”

When Bonfire first launched, it started daily business at 4 p.m. But the tap room has since extended its hours and the happiness begins at noon daily with $1 off pints.

But the beer special is just one of the reasons locals love happy hour at Bonfire. They also cited the tap room’s great atmosphere and patio where the business’ motto — Gather ‘round — is the theme.

“We have a bonfire outside so people really can gather ‘round,” Jessen said. “Sharing a pint with good friends on a nice day. There is just nothing better than that.”

-Katie Coakley