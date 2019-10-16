Best Mexican Food — Best of Vail Valley 2019

1. Rocky Mountain Taco

2. Fiesta’s Cafe & Cantina

3. La Cantina

With the witty self-proclaimed “world’s most best taco” plastered on the side of the Rocky Mountain Taco Truck, the traditional menu also features burritos, quesadillas and tortas.

Owners Chris McGinnis and Dan Purtell combine their Southern California upbringing — “basically the Mexican food we grew up on,” Purtell said — with José and Noemi Reza’s flavors from Chihuaha, Mexico.

The Alambre features grilled steak, crispy bacon, chorizo, peppers, onions and avocado spread topped with cheese, a popular combination in Mexico, Purtell said. Other options include pork, chicken and a meat-less choice.

Choose your item, then choose your filling and sit back and enjoy some of the Vail Valley’s favorite Mexican food — or take it to go.

-Ross Leonhart