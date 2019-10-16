Best of Vail Valley 2019: See the full list of winners

|Category
|Winner
|#
|Art Gallery
|Matt Inden Photography
|1
|Art Gallery
|Formation Boutique
|2
|Art Gallery
|Artspace
|3
|Day Trip From Eagle County
|Iron Mountain Hot Springs
|1
|Day Trip From Eagle County
|Leadville
|2
|Day Trip From Eagle County
|Hanging Lake
|3
|Late-Night Scene
|Shakedown Bar
|1
|Late-Night Scene
|Bonfire Brewing
|2
|Late-Night Scene
|Root & Flower
|3
|Local Artist
|James Van Fossan
|1
|Local Artist
|Pamela Olson
|2
|Local Artist
|Austin Chow
|3
|Local Musician/Band
|Andy Cyphert
|1
|Local Musician/Band
|Phil Long
|2
|Local Musician/Band
|Austin’s Rose
|3
|Local Summer Festival
|Bonfire Block Party
|1
|Local Summer Festival
|GoPro Mountain Games
|2
|Local Summer Festival
|Bravo! Vail
|3
|Local Winter Festival
|Burton US Open
|1
|Local Winter Festival
|Powabunga
|2
|Local Winter Festival
|Vail Snow Daze
|2
|Local Winter Festival
|Taste Of Vail
|3
|Music Venue
|Gerald R Ford Amphitheater
|1
|Music Venue
|Bonfire Block Party
|2
|Music Venue
|Shakedown Bar
|3
|Pilates
|Lara Shapiro
|1
|Pilates
|Barre Rhythm
|2
|Pilates
|Synergy
|3
|Place For A Romantic Date
|Ristorante Ti Amo
|1
|Place For A Romantic Date
|Juniper
|2
|Place For A Romantic Date
|The Rose
|3
|Workout Spot
|Avon Recreation Center
|1
|Workout Spot
|Crosstraining Fitness of Vail
|2
|Workout Spot
|The Westin Riverfront
|2
|Yoga Studio
|Yoga Off Broadway LLC
|1
|Yoga Studio
|Revolution Power Yoga
|2
|Yoga Studio
|Mountain Soul Yoga
|3
|Adventure Outfitter
|Vail Valley Anglers
|1
|Adventure Outfitter
|Minturn Anglers
|2
|Adventure Outfitter
|Alpine Quest Sports
|3
|Backcountry Ski Run
|Minturn mile
|1
|Backcountry Ski Run
|West Vail Trees
|2
|Backcountry Ski Run
|Stone creek chutes
|3
|Bike Trail
|Boneyard
|1
|Bike Trail
|Haymaker Loop
|2
|Bike Trail
|Evercrisp
|3
|Chairlift
|Gondola One – Base
|1
|Chairlift
|Northwoods
|2
|Chairlift
|Lionshead Gondola
|3
|Cycling Route
|Glenwood Canyon
|1
|Cycling Route
|Wolcott to Eagle
|2
|Cycling Route
|Colorado River Road
|3
|Fly-Fishing Outfitter
|Vail Valley Anglers
|1
|Fly-Fishing Outfitter
|Minturn Anglers
|2
|Fly-Fishing Outfitter
|Fly Fishing Outfitters
|3
|Fly-Fishing Spot
|Eagle River
|1
|Fly-Fishing Spot
|Vail Valley Anglers
|2
|Fly-Fishing Spot
|Piney River Ranch
|3
|Fly-Fishing Spot
|Upper Colorado River
|3
|Golf Course
|EagleVail Golf Club
|1
|Golf Course
|Red Sky Ranch
|2
|Golf Course
|Vail Golf Club
|3
|Hike
|Piney River Ranch
|1
|Hike
|Berry picker
|2
|Hike
|Missouri Lakes Trailhead
|3
|Nordic Track
|Vail Nordic Center
|1
|Nordic Track
|Maloit Park
|2
|Nordic Track
|Beaver Creek Nordic Area
|3
|Ski Run (Beaver Creek)
|Rose bowl
|1
|Ski Run (Beaver Creek)
|Royal Elk Glade
|2
|Ski Run (Beaver Creek)
|Harrier
|3
|Ski Run (Vail)
|Riva Ridge
|1
|Ski Run (Vail)
|Geghis Khan
|2
|Ski Run (Vail)
|Cloud 9
|3
|Snowshoe Trail
|Meadow Mountain
|1
|Snowshoe Trail
|McCoy Park
|2
|Snowshoe Trail
|Strawberry Park
|3
|Stand-Up Paddleboarding Spot
|Nottingham Lake
|1
|Stand-Up Paddleboarding Spot
|Colorado River
|2
|Stand-Up Paddleboarding Spot
|Rancho Del Rio
|3
|View
|Top of Vail Mountain
|1
|View
|Gore Range
|2
|View
|Eagle’s Nest
|3
|Asian Food
|Matsuhisa
|1
|Asian Food
|Henry’s Chinese Restaurant
|2
|Asian Food
|Joy Sushi
|3
|Atmosphere
|VBC/Rocky Mountain Taco
|1
|Atmosphere
|Almresi Vail
|2
|Atmosphere
|Bonfire Brewing
|3
|Baked Goods
|Hovey & Harrison
|1
|Baked Goods
|Village Bagel
|2
|Baked Goods
|Avon Bakery & Deli
|3
|Barbecue
|Moe’s Original BBQ
|1
|Barbecue
|Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar
|2
|Barbecue
|Red Lion
|3
|Breakfast
|The Little Diner
|1
|Breakfast
|Westside Cafe & Market
|2
|Breakfast
|Village Bagel
|3
|Brunch
|Vintage
|1
|Brunch
|Rocky Mountain Taco
|2
|Brunch
|Westside Cafe & Market
|3
|Burger
|Craftsman
|1
|Burger
|Larkburger
|2
|Burger
|Southside Benderz
|3
|Burrito
|Rocky Mountain Taco
|1
|Burrito
|La Cantina
|2
|Burrito
|Fiesta’s Cafe & Cantina
|3
|Caterer
|Rocky Mountain Taco
|1
|Caterer
|Season to Taste
|2
|Caterer
|Red Maple Catering
|3
|Cocktail
|The Rose
|1
|Cocktail
|Root & Flower
|2
|Cocktail
|Mountain Standard
|3
|Coffee
|Yeti’s Grind
|1
|Coffee
|Color Coffee Roasters
|2
|Coffee
|Vail Mountain Coffee
|3
|Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant/Bar)
|Vail Brewing Company
|1
|Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant/Bar)
|Bonfire Brewing
|2
|Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant/Bar)
|Craftsman
|3
|Deli
|Belmont Deli
|1
|Deli
|Avon Bakery & Deli
|2
|Deli
|Red Canyon Cafe
|3
|Event/Festival Food
|Rocky Mountain Taco
|1
|Event/Festival Food
|Bonfire Block Party
|2
|Event/Festival Food
|Vail Farmers’ Market
|3
|Family Restaurant
|Sauce on the Creek
|1
|Family Restaurant
|Pazzo’s Pizzeria
|2
|Family Restaurant
|Etown
|3
|Fast Food
|Rocky Mountain Taco
|1
|Fast Food
|Larkburger Edwards
|2
|Fast Food
|La Cantina
|3
|Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn)
|Juniper
|1
|Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn)
|Vin48
|2
|Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn)
|Zino
|3
|Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)
|Splendido At The Chateau
|1
|Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)
|Beano’s Cabin
|2
|Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)
|Grouse Mountain Grill
|3
|Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)
|Hooked Beaver Creek
|3
|Fine Dining (Vail)
|Sweet Basil
|1
|Fine Dining (Vail)
|Mountain Standard
|2
|Fine Dining (Vail)
|La Nonna Ristorante Vail
|3
|Happy Hour (Avon/Eagle-Vail)
|Vail Brewing Company
|1
|Happy Hour (Avon/Eagle-Vail)
|Vin48
|2
|Happy Hour (Avon/Eagle-Vail)
|Sauce on the Creek
|3
|Happy Hour (Beaver Creek)
|Coyote Cafe
|1
|Happy Hour (Beaver Creek)
|Dusty Boot Saloon
|2
|Happy Hour (Beaver Creek)
|Hooked
|3
|Happy Hour (Eagle/Gypsum)
|Bonfire Brewing
|1
|Happy Hour (Eagle/Gypsum)
|7 Hermits Brewing
|2
|Happy Hour (Eagle/Gypsum)
|Color Coffee Roasters
|3
|Happy Hour (Edwards)
|Etown
|1
|Happy Hour (Edwards)
|Drunken Goat
|2
|Happy Hour (Edwards)
|The Rose
|3
|Happy Hour (Vail)
|Vail Brewing Company
|1
|Happy Hour (Vail)
|The George
|2
|Happy Hour (Vail)
|Red Lion
|3
|Healthy Food
|Hovey & Harrison
|1
|Healthy Food
|Color Coffee Roasters
|2
|Healthy Food
|Green Elephant Juicery Avon
|2
|Ice Cream
|Sundae- Vail and Edwards
|1
|Ice Cream
|Grand Ave Grill
|2
|Ice Cream
|Kiwi International Delight
|3
|Italian
|Ristorante Ti Amo
|1
|Italian
|La Nonna Ristorante Vail
|2
|Italian
|Zino
|3
|Local Brewery
|Vail Brewing Company
|1
|Local Brewery
|Bonfire Brewing
|2
|Local Brewery
|Gore Range Brewery
|3
|Margarita
|Maya
|1
|Margarita
|Agave
|2
|Margarita
|Mountain Standard
|3
|Mexican
|Rocky Mountain Taco
|1
|Mexican
|Fiesta’s Cafe & Cantina
|2
|Mexican
|La Cantina
|3
|Patio
|VBC/Rocky Mountain Taco
|1
|Patio
|Drunken Goat
|2
|Patio
|Bonfire Brewing
|2
|Pizza
|Pazzo’s
|1
|Pizza
|Vendetta’s Restaurant
|2
|Pizza
|Pickup’s Pizza Company
|3
|Salad
|The Rose
|1
|Salad
|Etown
|2
|Salad
|Drunken Goat
|3
|Seafood
|Montauk Seafood Grill
|1
|Seafood
|Hooked Beaver Creek
|2
|Seafood
|Matsuhisa
|3
|Side Dishes
|Moe’s Original BBQ
|1
|Side Dishes
|Sendy Sauce
|2
|Side Dishes
|Zino
|3
|Signature Dessert
|Sweet Basil
|1
|Signature Dessert
|Juniper
|2
|Signature Dessert
|The Rose
|3
|Sports Bar
|Bobs Place
|1
|Sports Bar
|Etown
|2
|Sports Bar
|Vail Ale House
|3
|Steak
|Russell’s Restaurant
|1
|Steak
|Elway’s
|2
|Steak
|Flame
|3
|Takeout (Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner)
|Rocky Mountain Taco
|1
|Takeout (Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner)
|Village Bagel
|2
|Takeout (Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner)
|Avon Bakery & Deli
|3
|Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar)
|Vin48
|1
|Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar)
|Drunken Goat
|2
|Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar)
|Root & Flower
|3
|Worker’s Lunch
|Rocky Mountain Taco
|1
|Worker’s Lunch
|Belmont Deli
|2
|Worker’s Lunch
|Village Bagel
|3
|Bike Shop
|Buzz’s Bike Shop
|1
|Bike Shop
|Kind Bikes and Skis
|2
|Bike Shop
|Moontime Cyclery
|3
|Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store)
|Boone’s Wine and Spirits
|1
|Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store)
|West Vail Liquor Mart
|2
|Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store)
|Avon Liquor
|3
|Dispensary Product Selection
|High Country Healing
|1
|Dispensary Product Selection
|Rocky Road Remedies
|2
|Dispensary Product Selection
|Sweet Leaf Pioneer
|3
|Home Store
|Hygge Life
|1
|Home Store
|Vintage Magnolia
|2
|Home Store
|714 Home
|3
|Jewelry Store
|The Golden Bear
|1
|Jewelry Store
|Formation Boutique
|2
|Jewelry Store
|Wild Heart
|3
|Kids’ Clothing Store
|KidSport / Vail Toys
|1
|Kids’ Clothing Store
|Skipper & Scout
|2
|Kids’ Clothing Store
|Wishes Toy Store
|3
|Men’s Clothing Store
|Ptarmigan Sports
|1
|Men’s Clothing Store
|Transition Sports
|2
|Men’s Clothing Store
|Buzz’s Boards
|3
|Outdoor Gear Store
|Ptarmigan Sports
|1
|Outdoor Gear Store
|Transition Sports
|2
|Outdoor Gear Store
|Alpine Quest Sports
|3
|Pet Shop
|Fresh Tracks Pet Shop
|1
|Pet Shop
|Pet Spot
|2
|Pet Shop
|Kady’s Kollars
|3
|Shoe Store
|Ptarmigan Sports
|1
|Shoe Store
|Transition Sports
|2
|Shoe Store
|Colorado Footwear
|3
|Ski Shop
|Buzz’s Ski Shop
|1
|Ski Shop
|Vista Bahn Ski Rentals
|2
|Ski Shop
|Christy Sports Ski & Snowboard Rentals
|3
|Snowboard Shop
|Buzz’s Boards
|1
|Snowboard Shop
|Transition Sports
|2
|Snowboard Shop
|Christy Sports Ski & Patio
|3
|Tire Store
|Meadow Mountain
|1
|Tire Store
|Big O Tires
|2
|Tire Store
|Costco Wholesale
|3
|Toy Store
|Wishes Toy Store
|1
|Toy Store
|KidSport / Vail Toys
|2
|Toy Store
|Bookworm of Edwards
|3
|Wine Selection (Liquor Store)
|Avon Liquor
|1
|Wine Selection (Liquor Store)
|Boone’s Wine and Spirits
|2
|Wine Selection (Liquor Store)
|West Vail Liquor Mart
|3
|Women’s Clothing Store
|Wild Heart
|1
|Women’s Clothing Store
|Formation Boutique
|2
|Women’s Clothing Store
|Valleygirl Boutique
|3
|Bartending Staff
|Vail Brewing Company
|1
|Bartending Staff
|Bonfire
|2
|Bartending Staff
|Vin48
|3
|Budtenders
|High Country Healing
|1
|Budtenders
|Rocky road remedies vail
|2
|Budtenders
|Sweet leaf Pioneer
|3
|Hair Salon
|Noni’s Hair Bar
|1
|Hair Salon
|Fusion Hair Studio
|2
|Hair Salon
|Shear Colour Hair Studio
|3
|Hotel Staff
|Westin Riverfront
|1
|Hotel Staff
|Four Seasons
|2
|Hotel Staff
|Sonnenalp
|3
|Insurance Agency
|Cathy Thompson
|1
|Insurance Agency
|State Farm
|2
|Insurance Agency
|Alpine Insurance Agency
|3
|Mechanic Shop
|Leadfoot Linda’s
|1
|Mechanic Shop
|Rich’s Auto Body
|2
|Mechanic Shop
|Kiwi Auto
|3
|Offseason Deal
|Juniper
|1
|Offseason Deal
|Nozawa
|1
|Offseason Deal
|Buzz’s Boards
|3
|Pet-Friendly Business
|Bonfire Brewing
|1
|Pet-Friendly Business
|Doggie Style Pet Grooming
|2
|Pet-Friendly Business
|Auntie Lizzie’s Pet Sitting
|3
|Pharmacy
|Vail Valley Pharmacy
|1
|Pharmacy
|City Market
|2
|Pharmacy
|Walgreens
|3
|Spa
|Spa Anjali Westin Riverfront
|1
|Spa
|Simply Massage
|2
|Spa
|Revival Med Spa
|3
|Taxi/Shuttle Service
|Ride Taxi
|1
|Taxi/Shuttle Service
|Epic Mountain Express
|2
|Taxi/Shuttle Service
|Uber
|3
|Veterinary Practice
|Castle Peak
|1
|Veterinary Practice
|Vail Valley Animal Hospital
|2
|Veterinary Practice
|Avon Pet Center
|3
|Wait Staff
|Drunken Goat
|1
|Wait Staff
|Etown
|2
|Wait Staff
|Vin48
|3