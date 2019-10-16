 Best of Vail Valley 2019: See the full list of winners | VailDaily.com

Best of Vail Valley 2019: See the full list of winners

Over 96,000 votes were counted in this year's contest

Best of Vail | October 16, 2019

Staff Report

Category Winner#
Art GalleryMatt Inden Photography1
Art GalleryFormation Boutique2
Art GalleryArtspace3
Day Trip From Eagle CountyIron Mountain Hot Springs1
Day Trip From Eagle CountyLeadville2
Day Trip From Eagle CountyHanging Lake3
Late-Night SceneShakedown Bar1
Late-Night SceneBonfire Brewing2
Late-Night SceneRoot & Flower3
Local ArtistJames Van Fossan1
Local ArtistPamela Olson2
Local ArtistAustin Chow3
Local Musician/BandAndy Cyphert1
Local Musician/BandPhil Long2
Local Musician/BandAustin’s Rose3
Local Summer FestivalBonfire Block Party1
Local Summer FestivalGoPro Mountain Games2
Local Summer FestivalBravo! Vail3
Local Winter FestivalBurton US Open1
Local Winter FestivalPowabunga2
Local Winter FestivalVail Snow Daze2
Local Winter FestivalTaste Of Vail3
Music VenueGerald R Ford Amphitheater1
Music VenueBonfire Block Party2
Music VenueShakedown Bar3
PilatesLara Shapiro1
PilatesBarre Rhythm2
PilatesSynergy3
Place For A Romantic DateRistorante Ti Amo1
Place For A Romantic DateJuniper2
Place For A Romantic DateThe Rose3
Workout SpotAvon Recreation Center1
Workout SpotCrosstraining Fitness of Vail2
Workout SpotThe Westin Riverfront2
Yoga StudioYoga Off Broadway LLC1
Yoga StudioRevolution Power Yoga2
Yoga StudioMountain Soul Yoga3
Adventure OutfitterVail Valley Anglers1
Adventure OutfitterMinturn Anglers2
Adventure OutfitterAlpine Quest Sports3
Backcountry Ski RunMinturn mile1
Backcountry Ski RunWest Vail Trees2
Backcountry Ski RunStone creek chutes3
Bike TrailBoneyard1
Bike TrailHaymaker Loop2
Bike TrailEvercrisp3
ChairliftGondola One – Base1
ChairliftNorthwoods2
ChairliftLionshead Gondola3
Cycling RouteGlenwood Canyon1
Cycling RouteWolcott to Eagle2
Cycling RouteColorado River Road3
Fly-Fishing OutfitterVail Valley Anglers1
Fly-Fishing OutfitterMinturn Anglers2
Fly-Fishing OutfitterFly Fishing Outfitters3
Fly-Fishing SpotEagle River1
Fly-Fishing SpotVail Valley Anglers2
Fly-Fishing SpotPiney River Ranch3
Fly-Fishing SpotUpper Colorado River3
Golf CourseEagleVail Golf Club1
Golf CourseRed Sky Ranch2
Golf CourseVail Golf Club3
HikePiney River Ranch1
HikeBerry picker2
HikeMissouri Lakes Trailhead3
Nordic TrackVail Nordic Center1
Nordic TrackMaloit Park2
Nordic TrackBeaver Creek Nordic Area3
Ski Run (Beaver Creek)Rose bowl1
Ski Run (Beaver Creek)Royal Elk Glade2
Ski Run (Beaver Creek)Harrier3
Ski Run (Vail)Riva Ridge1
Ski Run (Vail)Geghis Khan2
Ski Run (Vail)Cloud 93
Snowshoe TrailMeadow Mountain1
Snowshoe TrailMcCoy Park2
Snowshoe TrailStrawberry Park3
Stand-Up Paddleboarding SpotNottingham Lake1
Stand-Up Paddleboarding SpotColorado River2
Stand-Up Paddleboarding SpotRancho Del Rio3
ViewTop of Vail Mountain1
ViewGore Range2
ViewEagle’s Nest3
Asian FoodMatsuhisa1
Asian FoodHenry’s Chinese Restaurant2
Asian FoodJoy Sushi3
AtmosphereVBC/Rocky Mountain Taco1
AtmosphereAlmresi Vail2
AtmosphereBonfire Brewing3
Baked GoodsHovey & Harrison1
Baked GoodsVillage Bagel2
Baked GoodsAvon Bakery & Deli3
BarbecueMoe’s Original BBQ1
BarbecueKirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar2
BarbecueRed Lion3
BreakfastThe Little Diner1
BreakfastWestside Cafe & Market2
BreakfastVillage Bagel3
BrunchVintage1
BrunchRocky Mountain Taco2
BrunchWestside Cafe & Market3
BurgerCraftsman1
BurgerLarkburger2
BurgerSouthside Benderz3
BurritoRocky Mountain Taco1
BurritoLa Cantina2
BurritoFiesta’s Cafe & Cantina3
CatererRocky Mountain Taco1
CatererSeason to Taste2
CatererRed Maple Catering3
CocktailThe Rose1
CocktailRoot & Flower2
CocktailMountain Standard3
CoffeeYeti’s Grind1
CoffeeColor Coffee Roasters2
CoffeeVail Mountain Coffee3
Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant/Bar)Vail Brewing Company1
Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant/Bar)Bonfire Brewing2
Craft Beer Selection (Restaurant/Bar)Craftsman3
DeliBelmont Deli1
DeliAvon Bakery & Deli2
DeliRed Canyon Cafe3
Event/Festival FoodRocky Mountain Taco1
Event/Festival FoodBonfire Block Party2
Event/Festival FoodVail Farmers’ Market3
Family RestaurantSauce on the Creek1
Family RestaurantPazzo’s Pizzeria2
Family RestaurantEtown3
Fast FoodRocky Mountain Taco1
Fast FoodLarkburger Edwards2
Fast FoodLa Cantina3
Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn)Juniper1
Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn)Vin482
Fine Dining (Avon/Eagle/EagleVail/Edwards/Gypsum/Minturn)Zino3
Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)Splendido At The Chateau1
Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)Beano’s Cabin2
Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)Grouse Mountain Grill3
Fine Dining (Beaver Creek)Hooked Beaver Creek3
Fine Dining (Vail)Sweet Basil1
Fine Dining (Vail)Mountain Standard2
Fine Dining (Vail)La Nonna Ristorante Vail3
Happy Hour (Avon/Eagle-Vail)Vail Brewing Company1
Happy Hour (Avon/Eagle-Vail)Vin482
Happy Hour (Avon/Eagle-Vail)Sauce on the Creek3
Happy Hour (Beaver Creek)Coyote Cafe1
Happy Hour (Beaver Creek)Dusty Boot Saloon2
Happy Hour (Beaver Creek)Hooked3
Happy Hour (Eagle/Gypsum)Bonfire Brewing1
Happy Hour (Eagle/Gypsum)7 Hermits Brewing2
Happy Hour (Eagle/Gypsum)Color Coffee Roasters3
Happy Hour (Edwards)Etown1
Happy Hour (Edwards)Drunken Goat2
Happy Hour (Edwards)The Rose3
Happy Hour (Vail)Vail Brewing Company1
Happy Hour (Vail)The George2
Happy Hour (Vail)Red Lion3
Healthy FoodHovey & Harrison1
Healthy FoodColor Coffee Roasters2
Healthy FoodGreen Elephant Juicery Avon2
Ice CreamSundae- Vail and Edwards1
Ice CreamGrand Ave Grill2
Ice CreamKiwi International Delight3
ItalianRistorante Ti Amo1
ItalianLa Nonna Ristorante Vail2
ItalianZino3
Local BreweryVail Brewing Company1
Local BreweryBonfire Brewing2
Local BreweryGore Range Brewery3
MargaritaMaya1
MargaritaAgave2
MargaritaMountain Standard3
MexicanRocky Mountain Taco1
MexicanFiesta’s Cafe & Cantina2
MexicanLa Cantina3
PatioVBC/Rocky Mountain Taco1
PatioDrunken Goat2
PatioBonfire Brewing2
PizzaPazzo’s 1
PizzaVendetta’s Restaurant2
PizzaPickup’s Pizza Company3
SaladThe Rose1
SaladEtown2
SaladDrunken Goat3
SeafoodMontauk Seafood Grill1
SeafoodHooked Beaver Creek2
SeafoodMatsuhisa3
Side DishesMoe’s Original BBQ1
Side DishesSendy Sauce2
Side DishesZino3
Signature DessertSweet Basil1
Signature DessertJuniper2
Signature DessertThe Rose3
Sports BarBobs Place1
Sports BarEtown2
Sports BarVail Ale House3
SteakRussell’s Restaurant1
SteakElway’s2
SteakFlame3
Takeout (Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner)Rocky Mountain Taco1
Takeout (Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner)Village Bagel2
Takeout (Breakfast/Lunch/Dinner)Avon Bakery & Deli3
Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar)Vin481
Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar)Drunken Goat2
Wine Selection (Restaurant/Bar)Root & Flower3
Worker’s LunchRocky Mountain Taco1
Worker’s LunchBelmont Deli2
Worker’s LunchVillage Bagel3
Bike ShopBuzz’s Bike Shop1
Bike ShopKind Bikes and Skis2
Bike ShopMoontime Cyclery3
Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store)Boone’s Wine and Spirits1
Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store)West Vail Liquor Mart2
Craft Beer Selection (Liquor Store)Avon Liquor3
Dispensary Product SelectionHigh Country Healing1
Dispensary Product SelectionRocky Road Remedies2
Dispensary Product SelectionSweet Leaf Pioneer3
Home StoreHygge Life1
Home StoreVintage Magnolia2
Home Store714 Home3
Jewelry StoreThe Golden Bear1
Jewelry StoreFormation Boutique2
Jewelry StoreWild Heart3
Kids’ Clothing StoreKidSport / Vail Toys1
Kids’ Clothing StoreSkipper & Scout2
Kids’ Clothing StoreWishes Toy Store3
Men’s Clothing StorePtarmigan Sports1
Men’s Clothing StoreTransition Sports2
Men’s Clothing StoreBuzz’s Boards3
Outdoor Gear StorePtarmigan Sports1
Outdoor Gear StoreTransition Sports2
Outdoor Gear StoreAlpine Quest Sports3
Pet ShopFresh Tracks Pet Shop1
Pet ShopPet Spot2
Pet ShopKady’s Kollars3
Shoe StorePtarmigan Sports1
Shoe StoreTransition Sports2
Shoe StoreColorado Footwear3
Ski ShopBuzz’s Ski Shop1
Ski ShopVista Bahn Ski Rentals2
Ski ShopChristy Sports Ski & Snowboard Rentals3
Snowboard ShopBuzz’s Boards1
Snowboard ShopTransition Sports2
Snowboard ShopChristy Sports Ski & Patio3
Tire StoreMeadow Mountain 1
Tire StoreBig O Tires2
Tire StoreCostco Wholesale3
Toy StoreWishes Toy Store1
Toy StoreKidSport / Vail Toys2
Toy StoreBookworm of Edwards3
Wine Selection (Liquor Store)Avon Liquor1
Wine Selection (Liquor Store)Boone’s Wine and Spirits2
Wine Selection (Liquor Store)West Vail Liquor Mart3
Women’s Clothing StoreWild Heart1
Women’s Clothing StoreFormation Boutique2
Women’s Clothing StoreValleygirl Boutique3
Bartending StaffVail Brewing Company1
Bartending StaffBonfire2
Bartending StaffVin483
BudtendersHigh Country Healing1
BudtendersRocky road remedies vail2
BudtendersSweet leaf Pioneer3
Hair SalonNoni’s Hair Bar1
Hair SalonFusion Hair Studio2
Hair SalonShear Colour Hair Studio3
Hotel StaffWestin Riverfront1
Hotel StaffFour Seasons2
Hotel StaffSonnenalp3
Insurance AgencyCathy Thompson1
Insurance AgencyState Farm2
Insurance AgencyAlpine Insurance Agency3
Mechanic ShopLeadfoot Linda’s 1
Mechanic ShopRich’s Auto Body2
Mechanic ShopKiwi Auto3
Offseason DealJuniper1
Offseason DealNozawa1
Offseason DealBuzz’s Boards3
Pet-Friendly BusinessBonfire Brewing1
Pet-Friendly BusinessDoggie Style Pet Grooming2
Pet-Friendly BusinessAuntie Lizzie’s Pet Sitting3
PharmacyVail Valley Pharmacy1
PharmacyCity Market2
PharmacyWalgreens3
SpaSpa Anjali Westin Riverfront1
SpaSimply Massage2
SpaRevival Med Spa3
Taxi/Shuttle ServiceRide Taxi1
Taxi/Shuttle ServiceEpic Mountain Express2
Taxi/Shuttle ServiceUber3
Veterinary PracticeCastle Peak1
Veterinary PracticeVail Valley Animal Hospital2
Veterinary PracticeAvon Pet Center3
Wait StaffDrunken Goat1
Wait StaffEtown2
Wait StaffVin483

