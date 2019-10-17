Best ski run at Beaver Creek – Best of Vail Valley 2019

Rose Bowl Royal Elk Glade Harrier

Rose Bowl is a hidden gem tucked in the heart of Beaver Creek Mountain. Every type of skier or rider will find something to like here, from open fields, to dense trees, to breathtaking steeps and challenging moguls.

C Prime and Stone Creek Meadows make up Rose Bowl’s main thoroughfare. This wide intermediate run is a great spot to fly on a powder day, or to escape the crowds on a weekend. Mogul masters will not want to miss Rose Bowl’s bump runs, which include the never-ending Ripsaw and the off-camber Cataract. Advanced skiers will appreciate the thick trees that separate each of the mogul runs, as well as the solitude of Keller Glade.

From the bottom of the bowl, hop onto the four-seater Rose Bowl Express. The lift takes you right back to Beaver Creek’s mid-mountain area, and you dive right back in for another glorious run.



-Melanie Wong