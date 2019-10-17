Best wine selection (restaurant) – Best of Vail Valley 2019

Vin48 Drunken Goat Root & Flower

Entering its 13th year in business, Vin48 is the perfect place to discover a new wine over some small plates, or order that special bottle over dinner. Vino lovers especially appreciate the restaurant’s extensive wines by the glass selection — at any given time you can choose from 32 wines by the glass, ranging from reds to dessert wines.

Co-owner and wine director Greg Enyon is always on the hunt for wine gems, sometimes from lesser-known wineries and vineyards.



“We seek out producers who are like-minded with what we like to do here at the restaurant, and that often turns out to be smaller, family-owned wineries,” he said.



While Vin48 largely focuses on its consistency, excellent service and eclectic pours, look for fresh talent in the kitchen this season. The restaurant also continues to offer its popular happy hour, featuring $9 small plates and $6 glasses of wine.



-Melanie Wong