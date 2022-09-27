In case you missed it: The Bookworm hosts its first-ever Adult Book Fair

The Bookworm of Edwards recently hosted its first ever Adult Book Fair.

Courtesy photo

There are few childhood joys that equate to the feeling of shopping at a school book fair. All the new books, fun toys, and colorful school supplies make you feel alive. There’s no reason this feeling shouldn’t carry on into adulthood, right?

The Bookworm believes that the joy of reading is for any age, as well as the love of good office supplies. The store recently hosted its first-ever Adult Book Fair. In addition to supplying tables of great books and colorful office supplies, four booksellers gave their top picks of the moment, perfect for any reader.

Matt Lee, owner of the Bookworm, said his top pick right now is This Is What It Sounds Like,” written by Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas. “It’s like the best music class you never knew you needed. Rogers was most famously a producer for Prince, and her grasp of music mixing paired with a vast array of music recommendations makes it the perfect crash course to deepen your connection to the music you already like and appreciate music more as a whole,” Lee said. “Plus there’s some great industry anecdotes, like the opening scene which takes place at a dinner party between Prince, the author, and Miles Davis. Any music fan will love it.” Lee also recommended “Ridgeline,” by Michael Punke, and “Small World,” by Jonathan Evison.

Karin Barker, lead bookseller at the Bookworm, highly recommends “Solito” by Javier Zamora. “Zamora’s memoir of his two-month, 3000-mile, solo journey from El Salvador to the Arizona desert is stunning. There is no politics or pointing fingers, just Javier recounting his harrowing voyage and the people he encountered along the way,” Barker said. “Through strong force of will and the care of three strangers who became his second family, Javier is finally reunited with his parents. It’s perfect for anyone who liked American Dirt or anyone who like moving stories of bravery and resilience.” Barker also recommended “Widowland” by C.J. Carey and “Properties of Thirst” by Marianne Wiggins.

Whitney Bloom, bookseller and office manager of the Bookworm, loved “Olga Dies Dreaming” by Xochitl Gonzalez. “At its core this book seeks to answer the question of whether or not it is possible to achieve the American Dream without sacrificing your morals. The book follows siblings Olga and Prieto Acevedos, who were raised by their grandmother in Brooklyn after their mother left to pursue a revolutionary agenda in Puerto Rico. Olga is a wedding planner for the Manhattan elite and Prieto is a congressman representing their gentrifying community,” Bloom said. “Gonzalez adeptly tackles complex issues like cultural stereotypes and appropriation, saying so much with as few words as possible. I both wanted to devour this book to know more about the Acevedos, and savor Gonzalez’s writing.” Bloom also recommended “Thank You for Listening” by Julia Whelan, and “Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik.

Mack Burner, assistant manager and buyer at the Bookworm, couldn’t stop talking about “Lost Boy” by Christina Henry. “As a connoisseur of Peter Pan retellings, I feel uniquely qualified to say that this is one of the best out there. The writing is beautiful, the characterization of James and Peter unique and spot on. James is the first Lost Boy and as such, he is responsible for all the other Lost Boys, despite how intent Peter seems to be on getting them all killed. One day, fed up with Peter’s antics, James grows, just a little, but enough. From then on, every time Peter does something particularly reckless or savage, James gets a little taller and a little older. Until one day, it all comes to a head, and Captain Hook is born,” Burner recounts. “You should read it, and if you need further reason to trust my assessment, I have a Peter Pan tattoo. To say I’m committed to this story and its retellings would be an understatement.” Burner also recommended “Dirtbag Massachusetts” by Isaac Fitzgerald, and “Never Say You Can’t Survive” by Charlie Jane Anders.

