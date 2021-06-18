Betty Ford Alpine Gardens celebrates new book on June 26 with signing event

“On The Roof of The Rocky Mountains“ will be available for purchase June 29.

Special to the Daily

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is hosting a community garden party on June 26 from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate the release of a new book about the gardens and their impact on the globe.

“On the Roof of the Rocky Mountains” is a stunning large format book that takes readers inside the world-renowned botanic gardens and highlights its lofty perch in the botanical world. “On the Roof of the Rocky Mountains” celebrates the over 3,000 alpine species that have been cultivated and curated to create a world-renowned public garden that has become a year-round attraction.

Meet the author

Saturday’s celebration will also be an opportunity meet Colorado-based author Sarah Chase Shaw, who will be there signing copies of the book.

A landscape architect, Shaw spent nearly two years chronicling the contributions and community efforts that tell the story of the vital work at Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. The book examines the extraordinary effort put forth by a group of visionary local citizens to develop a world-renowned botanic garden in Vail devoted to high alpine plants.

Shaw’s new book combines over 285 full-color photographs taking readers on an up-close tour of the gardens, home to one of the most diverse living alpine plant collections in the U.S.

“On The Roof of The Rocky Mountains“ tells a story of the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens.

A gift to Colorado

The book, to be published on June 29, 2021, will be sent to the 114 public libraries across Colorado by Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, announced Executive Director Nicola Ripley.

Funding for the book came from Gardens’ Trustee Richard T. Liebhaber in honor of his late wife, Kirsten E. Liebhaber. Mrs. Liebhaber was a librarian, life-long avid reader, teacher, and a friend to all. She and her husband lived in McLean, Virginia, and Vail, Colorado.

The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens were made possible with the generosity of Richard T. Liebhaber and his late wife, Kirsten E. Liebhaber.

Mrs. Liebhaber was the head librarian of New York’s Sachem Central School District and later the Greenwich Country Day School in Greenwich. Mrs. Liebhaber had worked for the United Nations on Eleanor Roosevelt’s Human Rights Commission. She was a graduate of Barnard College and earned her master’s in library science from St. John’s University.

To honor his wife’s love of books and libraries, Mr. Liebhaber expressly requested that every library in the State of Colorado receive a copy. The gift is being coordinated with the assistance of Ms. Lori Ann Barnes, Director of Library Services for the Vail Public Library.

“On The Roof of The Rocky Mountains“ retails for $45 and will be available at Gardens’ Gift Shop, Alpine Treasures in Vail Village and online. Visit bettyfordalpinegardens.org for more info.