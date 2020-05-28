Betty Ford Alpine Gardens hosts annual plant sale June 5 and 6
The Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is hosting its annual plant sale featuring unusual, water-efficient plants perfectly suited for mountain gardens.
The sale takes place from June 5 and 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the Education Center located in Ford Park, Vail. Members of the gardens can attend a special presale on Thursday, June 4 from 1 – 4 p.m.
With lower supplemental water needs, these plants work well in alpine soil, rock gardens, perennial borders and container gardens. Handmade troughs will be available for purchase as well. Trough gardens are designed to look like sophisticated, small scale landscapes filled with alpine plants.
All proceeds from the sale will directly support the gardens’ work in horticulture, education and conservation.
If you go …
What: Plant Sale
When: Friday & Saturday, June 5-6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Education Center, Ford Park, Vail
Cost: Free to attend, plants start at $3
More Information: Visit bettyfordalpinegardens.org or call 970-476-0103
