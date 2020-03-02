Betty Ford Alpine Gardens hosts botanic artists for reception Monday

The Lost in the Woods exhibition is staged by The Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists.

Special to the Daily

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens’ winter exhibit features 31 stunning pieces of botanical illustrations highlighting the majesty and mystery of trees. Those artists will be at the exhibition on Monday, March 2.

Meet the artists and take a glance into the creation process of these incredibly detailed, scientifically accurate works of art. Light snacks will be served and artwork is available to purchase.

The exhibition is presented by the Rocky Mountain Society of Botanical Artists. The gardens’ Education Center is open year-round and features snowshoe tours, rotating exhibits, information on how alpine plants have adapted to their harsh environments and hands-on activities.

If you go …

What: Artist Reception

When: March 2, noon – 3 p.m.

Where: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens Education Center

Cost: Free

More Information: Visit bettyfordalpinegardens.org or call 970-476-0103.