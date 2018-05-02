Betty Ford Alpine Gardens hosts Patrick Dougherty ‘Stickwork’ photography exhibit

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is now hosting a photography exhibit of renowned environmental artist Patrick Dougherty's "Stickwork" installations.

For more than 35 years, his whimsical sculptural creations have been seen by the public in botanical gardens, museum grounds, universities and other settings around the world. Dougherty has honed his craft at bending and weaving natural materials into over 285 monumental interactive sculptures.

Supported by the town of Vail's Commission on Special Events and underwritten by Doe Browning, the exhibit is a collection of photographs showcasing Dougherty's most whimsical and intriguing sculptures as well as a video featured on the PBS show, "Craft in America." The exhibit will be up through July 9; a $5 donation is appreciated for viewing the exhibit.

Sculpture Installation

It will be fun to see Dougherty's exhibit before June 4, when the artist will be in Vail's Ford Park for three weeks creating a "Stickwork" sculpture for the town.

His vision will be executed through a team of community volunteers helping to create what will be an installation evoking Vail's pristine surroundings and playful sensibility. The photography exhibit and sculpture location are located just a minute's walk from each other.

Recommended Stories For You

Visit http://www.stickwork.net to learn more about Dougherty's monumental installations.

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is a high altitude botanical garden located in Vail's Ford Park. Learning about alpine plants and our mountain environment is available to everyone regardless of their socioeconomic status — donations are appreciated. More information is available at http://www.bettyfordalpinegardens.org or by calling 970-476-0103.