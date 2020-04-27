Betty Ford Alpine Gardens hosts webinar on last year’s new Silk Road Garden

Nick Courtens traveled to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in April 2018 to reserach for the garden's new Asian display.

Nick Courtens, curator of plant collections at Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, traveled to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in April 2018 to learn and document the flora for inspiration to bring a central Asian rock garden to Vail.

Last summer, The Silk Road Garden celebrated its first bloom in Ford Park. Courtens will deliver a webinar describing and displaying the hundreds of jaw-dropping photos he saw while researching abroad. The photos depict geophytes, vast landscapes, colorful architecture and a rich culture with a long history of cultivating plants. Courtens will also detail the new garden’s building process, as well as the future of Betty Ford Alpine Gardens’ plant collections.

In collaboration with the Colorado State University Extension’s Horticultural Program, the webinar is on Tuesday, April 28 at 10 a.m. To register, visit Betty Ford Alpine Gardens’ Facebook page or email christine.prins@mesacounty.us.