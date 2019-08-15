Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is hosting an educational tea event on Monday
if you go
What: Tea on the Terrace
When: Monday, Aug. 19, 2-4 p.m.
Where: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Vail
Cost: $40 for non-members, $25 for members
More information: Visit bettyfordalpinegardens.org or call 970-476-0103
Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is partnering with Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea to host an afternoon of tea on the Education Center Rooftop Terrace Monday, Aug. 19 from 2-4 p.m. At the Tea on the Terrace event, guests can enjoy the late summer afternoon overlooking Golden Peak, nibble on teatime delicacies, and connect with the gardens. Guests will also hear special presentation from Chris Chantler, owner and tea buyer, who has been sourcing tea from around the world for 25 years. He will talk about the unique characteristics of green tea and black tea and uncover the processes from harvest to cup.
“The hard work behind these special leaves is fascinating,” Chantler said.
This fundraiser supports Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and allows them to continue their important work to deepen understanding and promote conservation of alpine plants and fragile mountain environments. Tickets are $40 for the general public and $25 for members. To purchase tickets, visit gardenstea.eventbrite.com.
