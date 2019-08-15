Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is hosting an educational tea event on Monday

Tea has a long and storied history to go with its unique characteristics. Tea buyer Chris Chantler will discuss some of those things during his talk at the event.

Special to the Daily

if you go What: Tea on the Terrace When: Monday, Aug. 19, 2-4 p.m. Where: Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, Vail Cost: $40 for non-members, $25 for members More information: Visit bettyfordalpinegardens.org or call 970-476-0103

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is partnering with Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea to host an afternoon of tea on the Education Center Rooftop Terrace Monday, Aug. 19 from 2-4 p.m. At the Tea on the Terrace event, guests can enjoy the late summer afternoon overlooking Golden Peak, nibble on teatime delicacies, and connect with the gardens. Guests will also hear special presentation from Chris Chantler, owner and tea buyer, who has been sourcing tea from around the world for 25 years. He will talk about the unique characteristics of green tea and black tea and uncover the processes from harvest to cup.

“The hard work behind these special leaves is fascinating,” Chantler said.

This fundraiser supports Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and allows them to continue their important work to deepen understanding and promote conservation of alpine plants and fragile mountain environments. Tickets are $40 for the general public and $25 for members. To purchase tickets, visit gardenstea.eventbrite.com.