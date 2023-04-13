Bidding adieu to the Beav, The Met Opera live, ski & tee, youth performances and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 4/14/23

Skiers ride the Cinch Express Lift at Beaver Creek's Opening Day of the 2022-23 season in November. Beaver Creek will close on Apr. 16.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Beaver Creek Closing Day

Sunday is the last day you can ski at Beaver Creek, so get out and enjoy the terrain while you can.

Beaver Creek’s operating footprint for the last week of operations will be the following lifts and their associated terrain, servicing 71 trails and over 800 acres of skiing and snowboarding:

Haymeadow Gondola (No. 1)

Rose Bowl Express (No. 4)

Red Buffalo Express (No. 5)

Centennial Express (No. 6)

Cinch Express (No. 8)

Birds of Prey Express (No. 9)

Hungry and thirsty skiers and snowboarders looking for on-mountain dining options can visit Spruce Saddle, Talons the Ranch and the Ice Cream Parlour.

Even though we are sad to say goodbye to a wonderful winter, we have summer events to look forward to, including the kickoff to the summer, Blues Brews and BBQ on Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28), the Independence Day Celebration on July 4 and Oktoberfest on Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 1-3). New this year is BC Unplugged, a free concert that takes place on Thursdays from June 22 through Sept. 14. Highlights include Ambrosia, North Mississippi All-stars and Broken Arrow-The Music of Neil Young.

2nd Friday ARTwalk

Keep an eye out for two special benches on Broadway for your chance to win a prize.

EagleARTS/Courtesy photo

Come on out to historic downtown Eagle and check out the 2nd Friday ARTwalk. From 5 to 8 p.m. stroll Broadway and beyond and stop into various galleries, restaurants and businesses and support local artists:

Support Local Journalism Donate



ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery: Exhibiting latest works by over 15 local artisans and hosting live music duo Pat Winger and Larry Dutmer of Valle Musico

ROAM: Abstract artwork exhibition by Margaret Thomas

Mountain Lifestyle Properties: Artwork and Photography exhibit by Elke Wells along with a Jewelry pop up by Kathy Cummings, KSC Designs

Everyday Outfitters: Jewelry artist Lauren Grissom, Free and Fleeting

Vail Valley Art Guild: Special members exhibition — “Yellow” and “Figurative”

Keep an eye out for two special benches on Broadway that were painted as part of EagleARTS’ new pilot program, Broadway Painted Benches. You could even earn a locally-made prize. Just take a photo with one of the Broadway Painted Benches, tag @eagleartscolorado #artwalkeagle and share on Facebook and Instagram and you’ll be entered into the latest drawing.

It’s a great time to be down in Eagle, so make a date night out of it, do a girls’ night or just show up solo! For more information, go to EagleArts.org .

Ski & Tee

Ski or snowboard in the morning and golf in the afternoon. Gypsum Creek Golf Course is open and Eagle Ranch Golf Course opens on Saturday.

Ken Hoeve/Courtesy photo

Every once in a while, the seasons collide, allowing you to ski and golf in the same day. If you want to “ski & tee” you can do so in Eagle County because the slopes are still open and two public golf courses have been able to open even after all the snow we had this winter. Gypsum Creek Golf Course in Gypsum opened on April 7 and Eagle Ranch Golf Course in Eagle opens on Saturday.

Until the warmer temperatures started showing up in the Vail Valley, many were wondering when the golf season would ever start. But, especially down valley, it doesn’t take long to melt the snow on the fairways, tee boxes and greens.

At Gypsum Creek Golf Course, all 18 holes are ready for play. Blake Scott, director of golf at Gypsum Creek Golf Course, said they are busy, so book now to get your desired tee time. You can download the Gypsum Creek Golf Course app to book or visit the website, GypsumCreekGolf.com . You can also call the pro shop at 970-524-6200 x1 and get set up. Carts need to stay on the path until further notice and the driving range is closed now but should be open sometime next week. Call ahead to find out the status.

The Creekside Grille is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for food and the bar stays open a little later.

Eagle Ranch is happy to announce that their maintenance crew has been hard at work to get all 18 holes open as well as the driving range this Saturday. Its course will also be cart path only until further notice (except for those with physical limitations). The Eagle Ranch Grille will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and refreshments. The beverage cart will not be available at the beginning of the season, so allow some time to grab some goodies before you tee off or pick something up at the turn.

Check out EagleRanchGolf.com for tee times and greens fees or give the pro shop a call at 970-328-2882.

Musical offerings

Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers take the stage at Shakedown Bar Vail on Friday night.

Courtesy photo

Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers

In addition to the wide array of après ski music and bands playing around town, there will be a show at Shakedown Bar Vail that features a band from Austin, Texas. Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers is making a stop in Vail Village as they promote their new album, “Promised Land” and the debut single, “So Far Gone.”

Nik Par and the Selfless Lovers’ music has been described as piano-driven soul and rock n’ roll.

“The live show has a kind of Bruce Springsteen E Street Band meets James Brown energy. I lead the band and rock out on the piano, shred the saxophone, sing and also write the songs,” said frontman Nik Parr in an email.

Take a look at the band’s social media channels and you’ll be making plans to see them at Shakedown Bar Vail on Friday. It’s so high energy and Parr not only lights the keys on fire while playing the piano, he also hammers away on the saxophone, and he sometimes plays both at the same time.

On the band’s Instagram page, Parr concluded that he’d picked the right instrument.

“I’m really glad I picked saxophone when they asked us what we wanted to play in middle school band…My grandma told me saxophone was cool and that all the cool guys played it when she went to school and grandma was right,” Parr said in a Selfless Lovers Instagram post.

From college towns to wine festivals, the Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers band is gaining fans nationwide. The show is on Friday night with doors opening at 9 p.m. and the music will start at 10 p.m. All I can say is be there, you won’t be disappointed after seeing and hearing this band. For more information, go to ShakedownBarVail.com and TheSelflessLovers.com .

“The Met: Live in HD” at Chasing Rabbits

Another musical offering this weekend is the Metropolitan Opera’s “The Met: Live in HD,” at Chasing Rabbits. Composer Richard Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier” will be shown at movie theaters across the country and Chasing Rabbits will fire up the screen and speakers to give patrons a chance to listen and view this world-class performance happening live in New York City on Saturday.

Founded in 1883, the Metropolitan Opera launched “The Met: Live in HD” in December 2006. This was a bold way to share music via a series of performance transmissions shown live in high definition in movie theaters around the world. Today, these performances reach more than 2,000 venues in 73 countries across six continents.

Stauss, a German composer is known for his tone poems and operas. “Der RosenKavelier” which translates to the “knight of the rose,” is set in Vienna, Austria, and the plot line follows the Marschallin, who is in love with a younger man, Octavian, but she realizes that their age difference will eventually lead to their separation. It also follows the antics of the Marschallin’s nephew and his attempt to become engaged to Sophie von Faninal, the daughter of a wealthy merchant. This is a comic opera that blends wit and satire with sweet moments and farce and humor with philosophy within its three acts.

Since this live event kicks off at noon New York City time, you’ll have to get to Chasing Rabbits early for the 10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. showing. The first act is 80 minutes, followed by a half-hour intermission, the second act is 65 minutes followed by another half-hour intermission and the third act is 65 minutes. For more information, go to ChasingRabbitsVail.com .

Youth Performances

Vail Youth Ballet Company Spring Showcase

The dancers of the Vail Youth Ballet Company will perform at the annual Spring Showcase on Saturday at Vail Mountain School Theater.

Courtesy photo

Presented by Vail Friends of Dance and in conjunction with the Vail Valley Dance Academy, the annual Spring Showcase features the talented dancers of the Vail Youth Ballet Company in a beautiful, high-energy show at Vail Mountain School Theater at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The dancers have been working hard to come up with the moves, music, costumes and design for each piece. The performances are personal, often representing the dancers’ experiences with dance, high-school and life and they are expressing themselves through dance. The spring showcase gives the dancers who are seniors in high school a way to close the chapter on this formative stage. Seniors this year include: Reese Dean, Riley Coe, Lily Marion and Jillian Lee.

The dancers have also worked with guest choreographers Sarah Tillman, Jared Mesa and Morgan Kulas. Vail Valley Dance Academy owner, Ashley Calligan has also set two pieces for the company to perform including a ballet to Vivaldi. After three months of hard work, it’s all going to come together under the lights on Saturday.

Be inspired by the moves on stage and bring all the aspiring dancers in your family as well and enjoy not only ballet, but hip hop, jazz, contemporary dance and more. General admission tickets are $15 and come early to check out the bake sale. For more information, go to FriendsOfTheDance.org .

Skating Club of Vail annual ice show

The Skating Club of Vail and Learn to Skate present “Skating Through Time: Music that Inspired Generations” on Saturday at Dobson Arena.

Courtesy photo

The Skating Club of Vail is proud to present its annual ice show: “Skating Through Time: Music that Inspired Generations.” For six weeks, the performers have dialed in their moves to match the sounds of the smooth tones of the 1920s to the eclectic beats of the modern era. This show will explore the melodies that moved us and inspired generations. The co-directors have choreographed numbers set to Billboard’s Top 100, as well as music from the big and little screen. Look for some iconic dance moves and memorable fashions at the performance.

Taking to the ice will be over 60 talented skaters from both the Skating Club of Vail and the local Learn to Skate classes. These skaters are from Vail to Gypsum and range in age from 2-17 and have worked hard to bring you an amazing and entertaining show on Saturday.

There will be two shows on Saturday at Dobson Arena, one at 1:30 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit VailIceShow.TicketLeap.com .

TEDxVailYouth PERSPECTIVES

TEDxVail returns with its student event, TEDxVailYouth on Sunday at Battle Mountain High School. This year’s theme is perspective and topics range from space dogs and other science animals, keeping creativity alive, critical kindness, identity in cartoons, equine therapy and more.

Since 2010, TEDxVail has been a resource for the Vail Valley community for sharing ideas and sparking conversations and change. TED stands for technology, entertainment and design and is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ideas worth spreading.

The topics will be delivered by youth TEDxVail-trained speakers from Vail Mountain School, Battle Mountain High School, Eagle Valley High School and Red Canyon High School. The students are also in charge of event organizing, partnerships, set design, marketing, hosting — everything down to the food served and what’s in the SWAG bag — so they experience what it takes to put on an event of this magnitude.

The event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. and the first speaker starts at 1 p.m. In between speakers, you can mingle in cool social spaces and strike up thought-provoking conversations, be creative with crafts, play games and dip into some yummy snacks. Go to TedXVail.com for tickets, speaker information and more details. Adults, you are welcome to come, too, and see what’s on the minds of today’s teens.