Big flavors, big appetites

Shrimp in blood orange aguachile with shaved fennel, honey-vodka apples, avocado, pomegranate and tortilla chips.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

Smoked whitefish curry in turmeric-coconut broth with steamed rice.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

Drunken Goat is the place to enjoy some of the finest, best-quality cuisine in the valley. And it’s a fun, fun room.

Though owner Casey Glowacki doesn’t like to describe his restaurant concept as tapas, as that connotes small portions with big prices, he does encourage groups to sit down and share a few appetizers, a couple entrees and some dessert. It’s a great place to enjoy time and exquisite flavors with family and friends.

He designed the casual, relaxing eatery as a place to savor the moment, both literally, through the amazing food and drink, and metaphorically.

Glowacki launched Drunken Goat after owning and operating seven restaurants in Charleston. The demands of the successful restaurants, along with the desire to spend more time with his family, caused Glowacki to realize life was moving a little too fast. So, he sold his restaurants and moved back to the Colorado mountains, where he was born and raised, and opened Drunken Goat on the principle of living for the moment.

And that’s exactly what you do at the casual restaurant: you live for the moment the roasted olives or crispy pork belly or truffled filet mignon sharables come out. You live for the moment the roasted tomato soup warms and surprises you with whiskey-bacon chutney, making it truly the best tomato soup you’ve ever had. You live for the moment you bite into, once again, the best chicken sandwich you’ve had in your life, full of rotisserie chicken, melted gruyere, Liptauer cheese and the subtle sweetness of onion confit and cabbage. And, you definitely live for the moment they bring out the rich yet light chocolate ganache accented with raspberry sauce, or another dessert, which is all house-made by Kevin Nelson of Terra Bistro at Vail Mountain Lodge & Spa.

“Kevin brings an elevated experience to Drunken Goat,” Glowacki said. “He has his hand on every dish from start to finish. Everything we make is homemade, so it’s a little more labor intensive. His motto, which drives the spring and summer menu especially, is all about local, seasonal ingredients.”

Rotisserie chicken melt with Gruyere and Liptauer cheeses, onion confit, roasted cabbage and spicy pickles on a toasted hoagie with tomato soup.

Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

Ordering a couple cheese and meat boards off Drunken Goat’s cheese list is a must: Cheeses from throughout the world are served with crispy crackers and soft bread, grapes and a sprinkling of nuts and dried fruits.

Entrees are inspired by the season’s highlights from Drunken Goat’s sister business, Cut, a seafood and meat shop next door. There are many outstanding options, from crispy duck breast to smoked whitefish curry served in a pot with coconut milk and turmeric with steamed rice on the side.

General manager Aly Swansen brings a passionate, educated approach to the wine lists she curates. She caters to a clientele willing to branch out but also provides basic varietals. Her retail section offers wines you can’t easily find in local liquor stores that pair well with holiday and other foods.

Drunken Goat’s 3:30-5:30 p.m. daily happy hour, which Swansen says she fills with “things I would drink,” is a great time to try high-caliber wines for $7 or $4 beers.