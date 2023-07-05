Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Blues Traveler play to a sold-out crowd in Vail Thursday

Big Head Todd and the Monsters & Blues Traveler take the stage at The Amp in Vail on Thursday, July 6.

The much-anticipated Blue Monsters Tour 2023 has been sold out at Ford Amphitheater for some time, which is no surprise, given that each band, separately, has been selling out amphitheaters throughout their three-plus-decade-long careers.

The tour kicks off Thursday in Vail and runs through Aug. 20, stopping in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction, where tickets are still available, before heading on to Utah (also sold out), Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and ending in Indiana. During the shows, fans can expect to hear all the Blues Traveler’s hits, like Billboard-topping “Hook” and “But Anyway” and new, jam-infused renditions of the band’s favorite classic blues songs from the likes of Aretha Franklin, Big Mama Thornton and Little Willie John, along with Big Head Todd and the Monsters’ hits like “Broken Hearted Savoir,” “It’s Alright” and “Bittersweet.”

“We are beyond thrilled to be rejoining our long-time musical brethren, the mighty Blues Traveler,” said Todd Park Mohr, vocalist and guitarist for Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

The two bands first performed together during the 1993 H.O.R.D.E. Tour, which continued in 1994, 1997 and 2015. They have spent the past three decades on many of the same bills, including 2001’s Moondance Jam, 2002’s One World, One Heart Festival, the 2012 Last Summer on Earth Tour and the 2019 BeachLife Festival.

“Summer fun never sounded so good since our H.O.R.D.E. tours,” Mohr said about this current tour.

Blues Traveler keyboardist Ben Wilson agrees, saying it will be a treat to rock the stage alongside their “great friends and killer band, Big Head Todd and the Monsters.”

After about 2,000 live shows, Blues Traveler just finished its spring tour, promoting the release of “Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997” limited edition double EP. In more than 35 years, they’ve racked up 14 studio albums. Four have gone gold, three have gone platinum and one hit six-times platinum. The band also garnered the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history with “Run-Around,” which earned a Grammy for best rock performance by a duo or group with vocals.

Like Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd has dedicated more than 35 years to “quietly” becoming an American institution, with more than 3,500 shows and 12 studio albums; they’ve even beamed their tunes into outer space, literally. But, the musicians count the friendships they’ve formed in the crowd as one of their greatest accomplishments.

“Maybe a bit like the Grateful Dead, the line between audience and stage has, over time, become a bit blurred, and many lifelong friendships have been made in every direction. I’m very proud of that,” Mohr said. “Bringing people together and sharing a joy for a couple of hours is an important function of music. Music can cultivate community, even harmony. We need that.”

Based on the number of sold-out shows each band has racked up, including this one, apparently the audience needs that, too.