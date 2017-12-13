Big Heart Big Hands donates $5,000 to Vail Mountain Rescue Group

VAIL — After a successful fundraising event in October, local nonprofit Big Heart Big Hands presented Vail Mountain Rescue Group with $5,000 at their operations meeting on Sunday, Dec. 3. Big Heart Big Hands executive director Bobby L'Heureux, gave the donation.

"When Bobby came by the other night and gave us a check, we were surprised that they had raised that much money in only their third year," said Tom Schalder, current presi-dent for Vail Mountain Rescue Group. "Any time where we don't have to go out and work for the money, and other people do that for us, it's such a huge help. We have so many trainings and missions, and just regular maintenance on all of our vehicles and things like that, and it just takes up so much time."

Big Heart Big Hands believes that backcountry safety starts off the mountain. The local nonprofit was founded in 2015 and raises money for mountain rescue organizations and supports the awareness and implementation of mountain safety education.

Splash Of L.I.M.E. is the organization's annual fundraising event for Vail Mountain Res-cue Group, and this year it was held on Oct. 6 at Larkspur Restaurant in Vail, featuring speaker, author and local mountaineer Dr. Jon Kedrowski.

'Life is my Employer'

Big Heart Big Hands was founded in memory of Jarod Wetherell, who passed away while hiking the Maroon Bells peaks outside of Aspen in October of 2014. Wetherell of-ten used the phrase "Life Is My Employer," which is the inspiration for the event title and acronym: L.I.M.E.

"It means a lot; it means we're moving in the right direction," L'Heureux said of the re-cent donation to Vail Mountain Rescue Group. "It's awesome that we're able to actually raise a substantial amount of money for such a great organization."

Coming up in 2018, Big Heart Big Hands will be working with Desert Mountain Medicine out of Leadville to host full-day workshops focusing on planning and executing a safe mountain adventure, as well as winter events specific to snow safety.

Additionally, One Variable is an experiential learning initiative with Big Hearts Big Hands and Eagle-based UB.U, combining mindfulness techniques and tools with practical out-door-oriented, scenario-based learning opportunities for students in grades K-12. Les-sons learned and understanding gained through individual and team-based exercises allow children and teens to become more comfortable using mindfulness tools when they're needed most: in high-stress, high-risk situations. Through One Variable, learning is enhanced physically, emotionally and socially, enabling students to experience first-hand how 'one variable' — one choice — can change everything.

For more information on Big Heart Big Hands and for upcoming program information, visit http://www.bigheartbighands.org.