Big mountain climber Dr. Jon Kedrowski gives presentation Thursday at Golden Peak

Dr. Jon Kedrowski, a Vail Valley local, is a geographer, author and ski-mountaineer.

Two-time Everest summiteer, Colorado Mountain College professor and Vail local Dr. Jon Kedrowski will discuss his latest book, “Classic Colorado Ski Descents,” as well as weather, climate and avalanche safety at the Golden Peak Ski School Center. The event starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 5.

In the first part of the program, Kedrowski will discuss winter weather and climate in Colorado to excite people about the ski season. His discussion and slideshow will focus on typical winter weather and snowpack conditions in Colorado for the skier and backcountry skier as the end of winter approaches and spring begins, and will include information on avalanche safety and backcountry preparedness.

In the second half of the program, Jon will share his September 2019 experience of climbing Manaslu, the eighth highest mountain in the world, without the use of supplemental oxygen. He will discuss the strategy, risk management, and weather considerations for climbing an 8000 meter Himalayan giant.

Kedrowski began skiing at age 2, climbed his first 14er at the age of 8, and finished climbing all 58 Colorado 14ers before he turned 18.

A veteran of over 20 international climbing expeditions, Kedrowski’s recent projects include climbing six of the seven continental summits and four Mt. Everest expeditions in 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2019. His previous Mt. Everest expeditions, including the 2015 Nepal earthquake, have been subjects of documentaries on DatelineNBC, CNN, the Discovery Channel, and the Smithsonian.

Kedrowski has previously presented his lessons from the summits to companies such as Hewlett Packard, Raymond James, Edward Jones, and Vail Resorts, with stories about motivation, goal setting, leadership, risk management, and unlocking human potential.

He’s peaked

Here are some highlights from Kedrowski’s long list of climbing accomplishments.

6 expeditions to 8000 meter peaks

25 Expeditions to peaks over 5600 meters / 18,000 feet

Climbed six of the seven continental summits (Denali 3 times, Aconcagua 2 times, Everest 2 times, Mt. Elbrus, Carstenz Pyramid, and Mt. Kilimanjaro)

Completed more than 25 ascents of Mount Rainier (14,410 feet), WA

2011: first person to spend the night on the summit of Colorado’s 58 14ers. Completed project in 95 days

2014: Skied the 20 highest Cascade volcanoes in Washington, Oregon and California in 30 days

2016: Skied all of Colorado’s 14ers in a single season (160 days, from January – June)

For more information, visit jonkedrowski.com.