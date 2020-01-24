‘Big news taco friends’: Rocky Mountain Taco announces new restaurant location coming to Minturn

In an Instagram post on Friday, Rocky Mountain Taco announced a coming expansion, as well as left some to the imagination for fans of the “world’s most best taco.”

That’s right, Rocky Mountain Taco is announcing a new restaurant location in Minturn, coming “soon.” In its post, the taco truck company said: “We are super excited to join the amazing community in Minturn.” It also announced an expanded menu coming, but those details are “top secret.”

Rocky Mountain Taco is currently seeking signatures to help secure its beer and wine license at the Minturn location. “Come by our EagleVail location … and please sign our petition to get beer and wine in our new spot.”

Rocky Mountain Taco opened its window in 2016 and has gained a loyal following ever since, expanding with another truck in Avon shortly after. In the Vail Daily’s Best of Vail reader voting, Rocky Mountain Taco won 12 awards, the most of any local business, including Best Worker’s Lunch, Best Mexican and Best Patio (with its neighbors Vail Brewing Co. in EagleVail).