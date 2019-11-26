Billy Strings to perform second headlining set at WinterWonderGrass

Billy Strings, at age 26, has already been dubbed the future of bluegrass, and played in the Vail Valley this summer.

Shane Timm | Special to the Daily

Billy Strings fans, get psyched. The bluegrass musician is playing a second headlining show at WinterWonderGrass 2020. He’s playing the main stage on both Friday and Sunday nights, and came to Vail this past summer for a set at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

The daily schedule for WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat Springs has officially been set, which is where news of the second Strings set comes from. The Colorado edition of the festival, which also takes place in Vermont, happens from Feb. 21-23 this year.

To complement the festival, there will also be a Battle Of The Bands in Denver on Jan. 11 at Globe Hall, and the winner will play a set at the festival on Sunday afternoon.

In conjunction with the daily schedule announcement, WinterWonderGrass plans to release a limited quantity of single-day tickets starting Tuesday, Dec. 3. Weekend GA passes will move to tier 2 pricing starting Tuesday, Dec. 10. Tickets and more information are available at: http://bit.ly/2ng8Ijb.

“We are super pumped to announce that Billy will not only perform his first headlining WinterWonderGrass set on Friday night, but that he and his band really wanted to stick around and enjoy that Steamboat hospitality, so we added him as a co-headliner on Sunday before Margo Price,” festival founder Scotty Stoughton said. “It’s a testament to Billy’s appreciation and gratitude for his fans, the community, and the WinterWonderGrass family.”

Gates open at 1:45 p.m. each date and music kicks off at 2 p.m. during the 3-day music festival, with Friday and Saturday night’s programming lasting until 10:30 p.m. and a slightly earlier 9:30 p.m. curfew scheduled for Sunday. As included in the price of admission, all attendees 21+ are invited to take part in the complementary beer sampling which happens from 2-5 p.m. each day during WinterWonderGrass.

Each night, WinterWonderGrass throws pop-up surprise concerts on a side stage to say goodbye to fans.

For the full schedule of set times, visit winterwondergrass.com.