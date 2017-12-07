BillyYoga Weekend at the Sebastian

Yoga teacher Billy Potocnik leads retreats around the world, encouraging his students to explore the unfamiliar and to "see with new eyes."

"When we immerse ourselves in different locations and new landscapes, we can tap into the newness of our lives, literally and figuratively," Potocnik said. "And it helps us to see things from a new perspective."

This weekend, The Sebastian in Vail is hosting a yoga weekend with Potocnik, offering a variety of packages for locals and guests.

Life On The Mat

Like his retreats to places such as Peru, Mexico and Bali, BillyYoga weekend is an opportunity for yoga students of all levels to explore their practice in a new environment.

"Yoga is really about practicing life on the mat," Potocnik said. "Yoga for me has always been a template to really just practice life, and it's kind of like our own therapy. It's really about working through our life, but on the mat through yoga."

Potocnik combines vigorous movement with invitations for introspection, while bringing in lightness and humor.

"I like to make people laugh, and I like to encourage people to tap into some emotions," he said. "To just kind of stir things up for people and get them thinking and feeling."

Schedule

The weekend includes the following 60-minute yoga sessions:

Friday, Dec. 8: 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9: 7 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10: 7 a.m., noon and 5 p.m.

All morning classes are sunrise yoga sessions designed to begin the day with a peaceful morning of meditation and Vinyasa-style yoga with Potocnik. Noon classes are a mid-day meditation followed by a vigorous Vinyasa flow. The final classes of the day are apres yoga to revitalize mind and body after a long day on the slopes.

Cost

A yoga-only (no lodging) package is available for $250 for the three days of classes. Or, day passes are $125 and people can participate in individual classes for $40. Day passes must be purchased in advance and reservations are requested for individual class. Purchase and reserve your class by calling 844-362 2229.

Potocnik is currently yoga program manager at Pura Vida Fitness and Spa in Denver. He conducts corporate and private yoga sessions and leads students on soulful retreats around the world. Learn more at http://billy.yoga/.